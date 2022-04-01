UniCredit has finalized the sale of its remaining 18% stake in Turkey's Yapı Kredi Bank to Istanbul-listed Koç Holding, Italy's second-biggest lender said on Friday.
The transaction, which was announced in November, allows the Italian bank to complete its exit from Turkey's third-biggest lender, UniCredit said without disclosing financial terms of the deal.
The closing of the transaction is expected to improve UniCredit's CET1 capital ratio by mid to high single-digit percentage points in the second quarter of 2022, the bank said.
UniCredit had said in November that it expected its best-quality capital to gain a low to mid-single-digit uplift, adding that it would receive 300 million euros ($332 million) from the sale.
Koç Holding and UniCredit agreed in 2019 to unwind the joint venture through which they jointly controlled Yapı Kredi with a near 82% overall stake.
The move handed UniCredit a direct 31.9% stake, of which 12% was sold in February 2020.
