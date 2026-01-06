The Saudi market authority has approved a regulatory change that opens the kingdom’s capital market to all categories of foreign investors, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Capital Market Authority (CMA) announces the opening of the capital market to all categories of foreign investors and enabling them to invest directly therein as of Feb. 1, 2026, following the CMA Board's approval of the regulatory framework allowing non-resident foreign investors to invest directly in the Main Market," the authority said in a written statement on its website.

"The approved amendments eliminated the concept of the Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) in the Main Market, thereby allowing all categories of foreign investors to access the market without the need to meet qualification requirements," it added.

The authority suggested that approved amendments align with its "gradual approach" to opening the market and building on previous phases, paving the way for complementary steps aimed at further opening the capital market.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia has demonstrated an opening across various venues in recent years, including arts and sports, while investing in areas such as gaming.

It also notably boosted investments in infrastructure as part of its ambitious "2030 Vision."