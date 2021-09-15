Turkey’s central bank raised the required reserves ratio for foreign currency and precious metal deposits by 200 basis points, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette early Wednesday.
The ratio was raised to 23% from 21% for forex deposit accounts and participation funds with a maturity of up to a year, and to 17% from 15% for those with a maturity of a year or longer, the Gazette showed.
The ratio was raised to 24% from 22% for precious metal deposit accounts with a maturity of up to a year, and to 20% from 18% for those with a maturity of a year or longer.
The changes will take effect Sept. 17, the Gazette showed.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.