Turkey's current account balance is expected to see a deficit of $200 million (TL 1.5 billion) in October, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) survey Wednesday.
The estimates of a group of 23 economists range between a deficit of $1.2 billion and a surplus of $300 million.
The Turkish Central Bank will release the balance of payments figures Friday.
In September, the current account posted a $2.36 billion deficit.
The survey also predicted the end-2020 current account balance to show a deficit of $34.5 billion, with estimates ranging between $32.2 billion and $36 billion. According to another survey on Wednesday, Turkey's unadjusted industrial production index for October is expected to rise by 9.6%.
The estimates of a group of seven economists ranged between 7.5% and 12.5%.
Meanwhile, the experts estimated that the calendar-adjusted industrial production index for the month would increase by 8% on an annual basis.
In September, the unadjusted and adjusted industrial production indices were up 11.17% and 8.1%, respectively, year-on-year.
The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data where calendar and holiday-originated effects are removed.
The Turkish Statistical Institute is due to release official figures on Monday next week.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.