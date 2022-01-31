Turkey’s banking sector achieved a record net profit in 2021, data by the industry watchdog showed on Monday.

Lender’s net profits surged around 57.4% throughout 2021 to total nearly TL 92.1 billion (around $6.88 billion), according to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency’s (BDDK) monthly report.

The figure was up from TL 58.5 billion that the sector reported in 2020.

The sector’s size of assets reached TL 9.21 trillion, the data showed. Its total assets surged by over TL 3.1 trillion compared to the end-2020.