Turkey’s banking sector achieved a record net profit in 2021, data by the industry watchdog showed on Monday.
Lender’s net profits surged around 57.4% throughout 2021 to total nearly TL 92.1 billion (around $6.88 billion), according to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency’s (BDDK) monthly report.
The figure was up from TL 58.5 billion that the sector reported in 2020.
The sector’s size of assets reached TL 9.21 trillion, the data showed. Its total assets surged by over TL 3.1 trillion compared to the end-2020.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.