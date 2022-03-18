Newly arrived Russians in Turkey are struggling to make deposits and transfers at banks that are taking a careful and skeptical approach for fear of contravening Western sanctions on Moscow, according to several sources.

Private lenders, especially, are resisting some customer requests and running others through extra layers of compliance to ensure they are abiding by international and domestic law, four bankers and two Turkish officials told Reuters.

All of this is frustrating for some Russians, who have arrived in Turkey since Moscow invaded Ukraine three weeks ago, many with wads of cash in hand. Scores have left home either opposing the war or avoiding new restrictions in Russia, arriving mostly in Middle Eastern and Caucasus countries.

At least six Russians in Istanbul said it was difficult to do basic banking, in part due to Visa and Mastercard suspending operations for them as part of the U.S. sanctions meant to punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion.

"I managed to bring dollars from Moscow and trade them here. But I don't have a card yet," said Filipp Chekhunov, a Russian who works in the animation field and arrived in Istanbul in recent weeks.

Seeking workarounds to pay for things like accommodation, many Russians have sought to open accounts and deposit funds at local banks.

But even though they technically face no more hurdles than other foreigners, visits to bank branches have not been easy.

"Especially, the private banks are very careful on new Russian deposits and are afraid of sanctions," said a senior banker who requested anonymity, adding the industry's "know your customer" standard of verifying client identity is crucial.

"The problem is not opening an account but rather how will the money come and what will happen if any sanctions come," the person said. "Banks are very careful in terms of new accounts."

The BDDK banking said authorities and financial institutions are closely following the sanctions applied on Russia. But "our organization does not have any instructions to limit citizens of any country that is not in the scope of sanctions decisions," it told Reuters.