Turkey's external assets reached $227.3 billion (TL 1.6 trillion) at the end of June, decreasing 10.3% compared to the end of 2019, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said Friday.
The country's liabilities against nonresidents also posted a 4.7% decline to $568.9 billion in the same period.
The net international investment position (NIIP) – the difference between external assets and liabilities – was minus $341.5 billion as of this June, improving from $343.5 billion at the end of last year.
Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP – which can be either positive or negative – is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector and its citizens.
Reserve assets, a subitem under assets, recorded $86.3 billion, falling 18.3% during the same period.
Other investments, another subitem under assets, decreased 7.7% to $87.7 billion in June.
"Currency and deposits of banks, one of the subitems of other investment, recorded $47.8 billion indicating an increase of 0.7% compared to the end of 2019," the bank noted.
On the liabilities side, direct investment – equity capital plus other capital – as of the end of June was $162.6 billion, climbing 1.6% compared to the end of last year "with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates."
In 2019, the average U.S. dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate was around 5.68, as $1 was exchanged for TL 6.81 on average this June.
June figure showed that FX deposits of nonresidents held within the resident banks stood at $31.1 billion, a decline of 10.6% compared to the end of 2019.
"And Turkish lira deposits increased by 15.3%, recording $15.7 billion," the bank said.
The central bank said that the total external loan stock of the banks amounted to $63.1 billion – down 6% – and total external loan stock of the other sectors was $93.3 billion, down 3.6% in the same period.
