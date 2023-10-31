Istanbul-based Golden Global Investment Bank initiated cooperation with Visa to facilitate B2B international transactions.

The bank joined Visa’s B2B Connect platform, offering its commercial clients an easier international transaction regardless of the participation of their customers/sellers in the same payment platform. Thanks to Visa’s global network, customers will have an easier, faster and less costly way for international foreign currency transfers. They will also be able to track down the status of their payments instantly, thanks to digital ID.

Golden Global Bank General Manager Ahmet Sefa Şen says cooperation with Visa will particularly benefit customers seeking to cut costs. (Courtesy of Golden Global Bank)

Golden Global General Manager Ahmet Sefa Şen said customer expectations of easier international transactions thrived in line with the growing international trade volume of Türkiye. “We are pleased to help our customers overcome challenges on the issue. With Visa B2B Connect, the process will be faster. It is especially convenient for micro-exporters to prioritize costs as it will be less costly for them compared to conventional transaction methods. They don’t have to worry about hidden fees and unexpected changes in foreign currencies,” he said.

Samile Mümin, Visa Türkiye general manager, says businesses globally were in need of modernization, simplification and improvement of transactions and B2B Connect offered this to customers.