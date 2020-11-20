Turkey’s central bank said Friday that it raised the interest rate in the lira-for-forex swap market to 15% from 13.25%, a day after it hiked its main policy rate to the same level.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) also hiked the interest in the lira-for-gold swap market to 15%.

The move came a day after the bank on Thursday ramped up its key interest rate by 475 basis points to 15% and pledged to remain tough on inflation, meeting market expectations.

The sharpest rate hike in more than two years came under the bank’s new chief, former Finance Minister Naci Ağbal, who was appointed two weeks ago.

The uppermost rate, the late liquidity window – which had increasingly been used as the benchmark rate – was set at 19.5%, up from 14.75%. But the bank said the 15% one-week repo rate would be “the only indicator” for policy.

The CBRT said it will provide funding through quantity repo auctions with one-week maturity as of Friday instead of traditional-method repo auctions with one month maturity and late liquidity window facilities.

For a one-week transition period starting Friday, the CBRT said the overnight lending interest rate will be set as the policy rate of 15% to limit volatility in secondary market overnight interest rates and to ensure a balanced distribution of liquidity among different days of the week.