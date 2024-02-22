Türkiye’s central bank on Thursday kept its key policy rate, also known as the one-week repo rate constant at 45%, pausing the monetary tightening after eight consecutive months of hikes, meeting the market forecast.

The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee marked the first one under the recently appointed governor Fatih Karahan, who assumed the post following the resignation of former central bank chief Hafize Gaye Erkan.

"The Committee assesses that the current level of the policy rate will be maintained until there is a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation and until inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range," the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said in a statement.

"Monetary policy stance will be tightened in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation outlook is anticipated," it said.

The central bank embarked on the tightening cycle last June as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan named a new economic administration that shifted from a low-monetary policy stance and lifted rates by a cumulative 3,650 basis points through January.

Türkiye’s year-over-year inflation edged up to 64.86% in January, with monthly consumer prices increasing by 6.7%, according to official data.