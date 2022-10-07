Yusuf Tuna, a member of the Turkish central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), died on Friday at the age of 63, the monetary authority said.

The cause remained unknown on Friday and local media reported Tuna had been treated at a hospital for some time.

Tuna was appointed as a member of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye’s (CBRT) MPC in mid-October 2021 after a reshuffle at the monetary authority.

He was a professor and also served as a management board member at the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) from 2003-2009.

Born in 1959 in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, Tuna graduated from the Department of Economics and Finance at the Ankara Academy of Economic and Commercial Sciences, School of Financial Sciences and Accounting in 1981.

He earned a master’s degree in 1984 and a doctorate degree in 1988 in economics from the Istanbul University Institute of Social Sciences. He became an associate professor in 1991 and a professor in 1997.

Tuna started his career in 1977 at the Ankara Regional Directorate of the Turkish Agricultural Supply Organization, and worked at the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry between 1980 and 1982. In 1982, he became a research assistant at Istanbul University, Faculty of Economics, Department of Economic Policy.

Tuna also served as a board member at the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) between 2003 and 2004.