Turkey’s central government budget swung to a deficit in June, official data showed Monday, driven by an increase in spending on current transfers and personnel wages.
The budget showed a deficit of TL 31 billion ($1.77 billion) last month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed, with a primary deficit of TL 18.3 billion.
The figure compares to a record surplus of TL 144 billion registered in May, propelled by a surge in tax income.
The data showed that budget revenues rose nearly 105% year-over-year to hit TL 181.2 billion in June. Tax revenue jumped 108.4% from a year ago to TL 152.6 billion.
Expenditures were up over 87% to TL 212.8 billion. Spending on wages jumped 58.6% to TL 42.5 billion in the month. Current transfers, which include financial aid made to households, more than doubled to TL 107 billion.
Non-interest spending amounted to 199.3 billion, marking a 91.7% year-over-year increase.
On the other hand, interest payments were almost TL 12.7 billion, up 35.6% during the same month.
In the first half of the year, the budget showed a surplus of TL 93.6 billion and a primary surplus of TL 228.2 billion, the data showed.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.