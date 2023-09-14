The Turkish private sector's outstanding foreign loans declined to $155.2 billion (TL 4,182.6 trillion) in July, according to official figures shared on Thursday.

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad dropped by $2.6 billion from the end of 2022, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) announced.

Short-term loans – excluding trade credits – of the sector received from abroad in the same period totaled $9 billion, up $828 million, while long-term loans dropped $3.4 billion to $146.3 billion.

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $43.4 billion for the next 12 months by the end of July.