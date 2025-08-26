Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday with a fresh all-time high of 11,489.07 points, up 0.1%, or 11.27 points, from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 index surged 0.93% to a new record high of 11,477.80 points, with a daily transaction volume of TL 142.9 billion ($3.48 billion).

As of 9:50 a.m. local time (6:50 a.m. GMT) Tuesday, exchange rates stood at 41.0150 Turkish liras to the U.S. dollar, 47.7180 to the euro and 55.2465 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $3,376.30, while Brent crude oil was trading at $67.85 per barrel.