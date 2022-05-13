Borsa Istanbul (BIST), Turkey's benchmark stock index, closed at 2,419.23 points Friday, up 1.18%.

After starting the day at 2,416.04 points, the index rose 28.25 points from Thursday's close of 2,390.98.

The index's lowest value during the day was 2,397.27 points, while its highest was 2,426.94.

Its total market value was around 2 trillion Turkish liras ($128 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of over 31.8 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion).

During the final transaction day of the week, 83 stocks on the index rose, 15 fell and two remained unchanged compared to Thursday's close.

The highest trading volumes were posted by national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), conglomerate Sabancı Holding, and glassmaker Şişe Cam.

Conglomerate GSD Holding was the best performer of the day, with its shares up 9.98%, while household appliances manufacturer Arçelik saw the biggest drop at 1.26%.

One ounce of gold traded for $1,832 by market close, down from $1,840.30 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was up 3.1% to $110.82 per barrel as of 6:18 p.m. local time (3:18 p.m. GMT).