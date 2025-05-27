Turkish prosecutors have ordered the detention of 13 people as part of an investigation into the fintech company Papara over suspected money laundering, multiple media reports said Tuesday.

The report by public broadcaster TRT Haber said the company, which provides online money transfers, foreign-exchange transactions and bill-payment services, was being investigated for "enabling illegal online betting money transfers."

It said prosecutors had ordered the detention of 13 people, including the founder and the chairperson of the company, Ahmed Faruk Karslı, adding that trustees had been appointed to manage the firm during the course of the probe.

In a statement made by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it was noted that in the investigation into the crimes of "establishing an organization for the purpose of committing a crime," "being a member of an established organization," "laundering assets originating from crime" and "violating the Law on the Organization of Betting and Games of Chance in Football and Other Sports Competitions," it was assessed that Papara Elektronik Para A.Ş. pioneered illegal betting money traffic and that illegal betting organizations carried out their money transfers through Papara.

In the statement, quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) it was said that the company's owner, Karslı, has received a permit to operate as an electronic money institution since 2016, indicating further that the company's accounts can collect fees at each transfer stage related to crypto exchanges and illegal betting, and that the subsequent examination of these accounts does not disrupt betting transactions and allows the company to earn income from these transactions.

The statement stated that, according to reports received from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT), MASAK and other institutions, Papara "is systematically and intensively used in the commission of illegal betting crimes, and that the company facilitates the commission of this crime and the transfer of money in the commission of the crime."

The AA report also said that the statement further indicated that through conducted analysis studies, it was found that 102 of the 26,012 accounts opened through Papara systems were used on different illegal betting and gambling sites, and that the financial illicit volume obtained from these accounts was high.

"It has been understood that five crypto wallet account owners identified are in cooperation with the leaders of illegal betting organizations, and that the payment institution named Papara is in a covert agreement process with illegal betting organizations."

The statement conveyed that within the scope of the investigation, assets of the organization leader and members, primarily PPR Holding A.Ş., eight companies, yachts, five boats, three safe deposit boxes, 74 vehicles, seven apartments and villas were seized, and it was noted that Savings Deposit Insurance Fund of Türkiye (TMSF) was appointed as a trustee for the companies by the criminal court of peace.

It was learned that 13 suspects, including Karslı, were detained in the operation carried out by the security forces, the report by AA said.