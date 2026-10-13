Türkiye logged a current account surplus of $4.05 billion (TL 199.94 billion) in August, official data shared by the country's central bank showed Tuesday.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account indicated a net surplus of $8.2 billion during the month, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said in its balance of payments data.

The surplus narrowed from $4.62 billion a year earlier as the goods deficit widened, while the services surplus increased.

The reading marked the second consecutive month in which the current account posted a surplus. Prior to that, the balance last posted a surplus in October 2025, when it stood at $477 million.

The country's goods deficit reached nearly $3.75 billion in August, up from $2.8 billion a year earlier, the bank stated.

Meanwhile, the services surplus increased to $9.71 billion from $9.34 billion over the same period.

Travel revenues reached $7.28 billion, and transportation revenues reached $3.26 billion.

The primary income deficit edged down to $1.89 billion from $1.9 billion, while the secondary income deficit fell to $18 million from $21 million.

Direct investment saw a net inflow of $141 million in August, as nonresidents recorded a net inflow of $719 million.

Portfolio investment recorded a net outflow of $1 billion in August.

The country's official reserves increased by $7.14 billion during the same period.

In the first eight months of 2026, Türkiye's current account deficit widened to $31.5 billion from $19.67 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The 12-month rolling deficit stood at $42.1 billion as of August, according to central bank data.

Commenting on the data, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat highlighted the surge in annualized services exports of 2.9% to $125.1 billion as of August.

In a written statement, shared by the ministry, Bolat also predicted that resilient outlook for exports would continue supporting the current account balance, while also citing risks posed by higher energy and commodity prices.

"Under the Medium-Term Program (2027-2029), in line with the 'Century of Türkiye' vision of our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the increase in goods exports is expected to continue, while growth in services revenues, particularly from tourism, is projected to be sustained," he said.

He also noted that the total value of goods and services exports is targeted to reach $450 billion by the end of the program.

"This projected performance in goods and services exports is expected to support the improvement in the current account balance, with the current account deficit projected to decline to 1.6% of GDP in 2029," the minister said.