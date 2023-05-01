U.S. regulators on Monday seized First Republic Bank and announced a deal to sell all deposits and most of the assets of the troubled lender to JPMorgan Chase, in what is the third major U.S. institution to fail in two months.

In a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S., the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) said early Monday that California regulators had closed First Republic and appointed it as a receiver. As a result, JPMorgan Chase will assume “all of the deposits and substantially all of the assets of First Republic Bank,” it said in a statement.

San Francisco-based First Republic is the third midsize bank to fail in two months. It has struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Investors and depositors had grown increasingly worried it might not survive because of its high amount of uninsured deposits and exposure to low-interest-rate loans.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said early Monday that First Republic Bank’s 84 branches in eight states would reopen Monday as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Regulators worked through the weekend to find a way forward before U.S. stock markets opened. Markets in many parts of the world were closed for May 1 holidays Monday. However, the two open markets in Asia, Tokyo and Sydney, rose.

As of April 13, First Republic had approximately $229 billion in total assets and $104 billion in total deposits, the FDIC said. At the end of last year, the Federal Reserve ranked it 14th in size among U.S. commercial banks.

Before Silicon Valley Bank failed, First Republic had a banking franchise that was the envy of most of the industry. Its primarily rich and powerful clients rarely defaulted on their loans.

The 72-branch bank has made much of its money-making low-cost loans to the wealthy, reportedly including Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Flush with deposits from the well-heeled, First Republic saw total assets more than double from $102 billion at the end of 2019’s first quarter when its full-time workforce was 4,600.

But most of its deposits, like those in Silicon Valley and Signature Bank, were uninsured – above the $250,000 limit set by the FDIC. And that worried analysts and investors. If the First Republic were to fail, its depositors might not get all their money back.

Those fears were crystalized in the bank’s recent quarterly results. The bank said depositors pulled more than $100 billion out of the bank during April’s crisis. San Francisco-based First Republic noted it could only stanch the bleeding after a group of large banks stepped in to save it with $30 billion in uninsured deposits.

Since the crisis, First Republic has been looking for a way to turn itself around quickly. The bank planned to sell off unprofitable assets, including low-interest mortgages, to wealthy clients. It also announced plans to lay off up to a quarter of its workforce, which totaled about 7,200 employees in late 2022.

Investors remained skeptical. The bank’s executives have taken no questions from investors or analysts since it reported its results, causing First Republic’s stock to sink further.

And it’s hard to profitably restructure a balance sheet when a firm has to sell off assets quickly and has fewer bankers to find opportunities for the bank to invest in. It took years for banks like Citigroup and Bank of America to return to profitability after the global financial crisis 15 years ago. Those banks had the benefit of a government-aided backstop to keep them going.