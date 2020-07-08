The price of gold reached above $1,800 an ounce Wednesday for the first time since 2011, with the precious metal benefitting from its haven status in times of economic turbulence.
Gold hit $1,800.86 an ounce around 0830 GMT on the London Bullion Market, the highest level in 8.5 years.
