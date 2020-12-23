LC Wakiki, one of Turkey's major clothing retailers, opened its flagship store in Kampala, Uganda.

The fashion retailer is Europe's fastest-growing urban fashion chain, internationally renowned for offering high-quality apparel at great value.

Now a global ambassador for Turkey, LC Waikiki opened its first international store in 2009 and has since expanded rapidly across the world.

As part of its Africa growth strategy, the new store in Uganda is the first of its kind, located in Acacia Mall, a high-profile shopping complex in Kampala, and the second in East Africa.

Turkey's Ambassador to Uganda Kerem Alp said during the opening ceremony held Tuesday that despite challenges in doing business due to COVID-19, authorities from both nations are still committed to seeing that Ugandans have to access to Turkey's high-quality products.

"We have been giving many Ugandans visas to go to Turkey for garment shopping, and unfortunately due to COVID-19, many may not be able to go to Turkey now or in the near future. I am glad that you can access the best of Turkey from right here," he said.

He added that Turkey is strategically located in the midst of Europe and Asia, which allows it to enjoy top quality European products that are sold at cheap Asian prices.

Since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Uganda in 2016, several Turkish businesses have increased their footprint in the African country.

Erdoğan's visit was the first by a Turkish head of state and was mainly geared toward promoting trade and tourism opportunities between Turkey and Uganda.

The Istanbul-based retail chain has over 1,040 stores in 47 countries and employs approximately 47,700 people.