The Makkah Halal Forum 2025 kicked off in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, with participants from various countries, including Türkiye.

Themed "Sustainable Development Through the Halal,” the second edition of the forum runs from Feb. 25 to 27 at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s conference and exhibition center.

At the opening session, speakers explored ways to boost production to support "sustainable halal practices,” foster collaboration, and promote sustainability to protect the environment and reduce pollution, the state news agency SPA reported.

The forum offers a platform to showcase products to investors and consumers through interactive exhibitions, specialized workshops, and live halal cooking demonstrations, providing companies with unique opportunities to highlight their strengths and engage directly with target markets.

It also includes expert panels on halal standards, advanced manufacturing technologies, and the future of Islamic finance, along with interactive workshops to help businesses comply with global regulations.

This year’s edition features international exhibitions with over 150 exhibitors from 15 countries, including Türkiye, to foster trade collaboration and expand global partnerships.

Türkiye’s participation highlights its leading role in the halal market and its commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties with Islamic nations and global markets.

Turkish companies use the forum to showcase their expertise in halal food, cosmetics, and Islamic finance, supporting industry growth and expanding trade opportunities worldwide.

Participants in this year’s edition include major halal accreditation bodies, including the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC). Türkiye plays a key role in the Istanbul-based institute, contributing to harmonizing halal standards and facilitating cross-border trade.