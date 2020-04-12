Top oil-producing countries agreed Sunday to cut output aimed at boosting plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war.

"We announce completing the historical agreement to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels per day by OPEC+ members starting May 1," Kuwaiti Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel wrote on Twitter.

Mexico's Energy Minister Rocio Nahle tweeted that ministers of the OPEC+ countries agreed in a video conference Sunday to cut production by 9.7 million barrels a day for May and June.

The Energy Ministry in Kazakhstan also confirmed the agreement, Russian news agencies reported.

The reduction is 300,000 barrels below the production cut OPEC and all its allies had agreed to on Friday.

Mexico refused to reduce its production by 400,000 barrels as it demanded and maintained its offer of cutting 100,000 barrels.

Crude oil prices have halved in the past two months as a global economic slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic has lowered demand for the commodity, along with a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

It is unclear thus far how binding the agreement is and whether oil-producing countries will stick to it in practice.