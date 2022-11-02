Russia is entitled to leave the Turkish-brokered grain deal that it recently rejoined if Ukraine violates the security guarantees it has given to Moscow, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

In televised remarks, Putin said that in return for rejoining the agreement, Russia had demanded guarantees that Ukraine would not launch attacks from parts of the Black Sea covered by the deal.

"Russia retains the right to leave these agreements if these guarantees from Ukraine are violated," Putin said.

Russia on Wednesday announced it had agreed to return to the Turkish and U.N.-brokered deal that allowed the shipment of vital Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, just four days after suspending its role in the pact in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world.

The U.N. and Türkiye brokered separate deals with Russia and Ukraine in July to ensure Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia’s war in Ukraine.