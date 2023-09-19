Taiwan has signed a deal to purchase 160 “Jackal” UAVs from a Turkish company, Fly Bvlos Technology, at the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE).

The deal was signed last week.

Previously, through British Flyby Technology, the U.K. was the first country to acquire this particular drone from Türkiye.

Jackal has a special design that can be used in cargo and logistics services in the aviation industry. Since it is a UAV capable of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), Jackal can land and take off in any area without a runway.

The UAV is also designed to fly in harsh weather conditions, in all kinds of scenarios, for tasks such as delivering humanitarian aid, monitoring and observation and sensitive data logistics.

Türkiye’s defense industry breakthrough and localization drive have prompted the development of multiple homegrown air, land and marine platforms, which eventually helped Türkiye seal billions of dollars worth of deals in recent years.

The capabilities of its vehicles, spearheaded by its combat drones, triggered unprecedented demand that saw Türkiye’s defense industry exports hit a record of more than $4.4 billion in 2022.