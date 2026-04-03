As Türkiye has moved into the 5G era as of this week, the impact will go far beyond faster internet speeds. The next-generation tech is expected to reshape consumer behavior, create entirely new digital ecosystems and open the door for a new generation of unicorn startups to emerge from Türkiye.

When infrastructure changes, business models change as well. Technology history shows that each major leap in connectivity creates new consumer habits and, eventually, billion-dollar companies.

In Türkiye, the 3G era after 2009 saw the rise of platforms such as sahibinden.com and Yemeksepeti. The 4G period and the years after 2020 brought unicorns, including Peak, Getir, Trendyol, Insider, Dream Games and Hepsiburada.

While 3G and 4G connected people to mobile apps and screens, 5G will connect machines, sensors and systems to one another, and to the cloud, with near-zero latency. This creates a new digital layer across industries ranging from manufacturing to health care, generating a much larger opportunity set for entrepreneurs.

Winners of 5G era

Globally, the biggest winners of the 5G era are still unknown. Few people could have predicted the rise of Instagram during the 4G rollout.

The most valuable future opportunities are likely to come from startups that creatively combine 5G’s low latency and high device capacity.

The next wave of unicorns will probably not be "5G apps" alone. They are more likely to emerge at the intersection of artificial intelligence, the physical world and 5G infrastructure. Most of these companies are expected to surface between 2026 and 2030.

Although much of the current attention and investment is flowing into AI, 5G is quietly becoming the backbone that will enable these future businesses.

Türkiye's 5G preparations have only been discussed through the devices and services used by millions of people. However, 5G infrastructure is more of an ecosystem issue than it was in 4G or 3G. Therefore, it is time to talk about what we have overlooked.

World experiencing same transformation

To understand the economic impact of 5G, it is important to look back.

Technology doesn't just deepen connectivity; it deepens the economy as well.

The 3G era in the mid-2000s introduced mobile internet and paved the way for app ecosystems such as the App Store and Google Play. Smartphones became app platforms, telecom operators grew rapidly and technology giants expanded further.

The 4G era in the 2010s brought true mobile broadband, making video calls and fast data transfers possible. It also enabled the rise of global unicorns that now define everyday life.

Companies such as Uber and BiTaksi could not have existed without real-time location services and data flows.

In Türkiye, 3G supported the emergence of Yemeksepeti and sahibinden.com. Meanwhile, instant photo and short video sharing on Instagram and Snapchat were products of 4G. Facebook, YouTube and Twitter were products of 4G. The fluidity of high-quality vertical videos on TikTok reached the masses thanks to 4G speeds.

5G wealth comes through ecosystems

China and South Korea are already leading the use of 5G in factories. This lowers manufacturing costs and gives those countries a software-driven advantage in global competition.

Türkiye can use these examples not only on the consumer side, but also to build a much larger economy spanning manufacturing, health care and enterprise services.

The biggest impact of 5G is expected to be in industrial and B2B areas, where the technology will deepen and expand the economy.

Industry 4.0 and smart factories: Near-instant connectivity will allow robots and machines to communicate in real time. Startups in this space could become billion-dollar software companies by dramatically improving manufacturing efficiency.

Remote robotic surgery and telemedicine: Ultra-low latency will enable doctors to control robotic tools from thousands of kilometers away. This could open a massive market for health-tech startups.

Autonomous vehicles and smart cities: Real-time communication between vehicles, infrastructure and traffic systems will become possible, creating new opportunities in both mobility and urban technology.

Extended reality in the workplace: Field workers using AR glasses will be able to receive instant visual support from remote experts, transforming education, maintenance and operations.

5G-compatible smartphones expected to reach 50 million by year-end

As Türkiye has switched to 5G services as of this week, one of the country's leading telecoms and tech companies, Türk Telekom, is expected to further expand its device campaigns throughout the year.

On the other hand, the number of 5G-compatible devices in Türkiye, currently estimated at 32 million, is projected to approach 50 million by the end of 2026.

Data from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) show that Türkiye’s device ecosystem is rapidly transforming as the country prepares for 5G. By the end of 2025, the number of 5G-compatible devices had already crossed a critical threshold.

According to ministry figures, around 32 million of Türkiye’s roughly 95 million mobile devices were compatible with 5G technology as of the final quarter of 2025. Only a year earlier, that number was estimated at between 15 million and 20 million, meaning the installed base increased by more than 50% within a year.

However, with commercial 5G services now being launched, around 63 million subscribers still need to replace their devices in order to fully benefit from the new technology.

Meanwhile, the number of 4.5G-compatible devices has reached approximately 80 million, indicating that market penetration for the current generation is nearing saturation.

Türk Telekom device campaigns

As 5G deployment accelerates, Türk Telekom is running an aggressive campaign strategy aimed at narrowing the device gap and making next-generation connectivity more accessible.

Operating under its "5G for Everyone" vision, the company has reshaped its device portfolio around 5G-compatible smartphones.

Among Türk Telekom's latest offers are discounts, additional internet packages and device financing campaigns.

Subscribers who switch to selected 5G-compatible tariffs with a 24-month commitment are being offered direct discounts of up to TL 10,000 on selected 5G smartphones.

In addition, postpaid customers purchasing a 5G-supported device receive an extra 5GB of mobile data each month for 12 months, helping them meet the higher data demands associated with faster network speeds.

The company offers premium devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S26 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models, alongside more affordable 5G smartphones from Xiaomi and Oppo, with installment payment options added to monthly bills.

In line with efforts to support domestic production, the operator is also increasing the share of affordable 5G devices in its portfolio. Existing users who bring in their current 4.5G-compatible phones are being offered additional trade-in support to speed up the transition to 5G.

Be careful with data usage when using 5G networks

5G may bring faster internet, but it could also bring higher bills. Even if your data package remains the same, your monthly quota may run out much earlier than expected. Consumers are advised to pay close attention to their network settings and make sure software updates are performed over Wi-Fi whenever possible.

As 5G infrastructure expands in Türkiye, the biggest surprise for smartphone users may not be speed, but data consumption.

On iPhones, the default "Allow More Data on 5G" setting can quietly enable software updates, iCloud backups and high-resolution video streaming over mobile data.

Android devices can also consume significant amounts of data in the background through automatic updates and cloud synchronization.

The biggest surprise for smartphone users switching to 5G may not be speed, but data consumption. (IHA Photo)

The result can be a depleted data package before the middle of the month and a much higher bill compared with previous periods.

Adjusting network settings

For iOS users, the first step is to go to Settings, then Cellular, Cellular Data Options and Data Mode. Instead of the default "Allow More Data on 5G" option, users should choose either "Standard" or "Low Data Mode."

The next step is to configure iCloud backups so they only run over Wi-Fi. App Store updates should also be switched from automatic to manual mode to avoid large downloads happening unnoticed, especially overnight.

Android users face similar risks

For users of Android devices from companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Google, enabling Data Saver mode in the settings menu is an important first step.

Automatic updates in Google Play should be limited to Wi-Fi only. Cloud services such as Google Photos and Google Drive should also be configured to sync only when connected to Wi-Fi.

In video applications such as YouTube and Netflix, lowering mobile streaming quality to 720p or below can significantly reduce monthly data consumption.

Main problem

The biggest shared risk across both platforms is that many users are simply unaware these settings exist.

With 5G, devices can download and stream data much faster, but that also means data quotas can disappear much faster. In households with multiple 5G-enabled devices on the same family package, this risk becomes even greater.

Experts recommend reviewing both phone settings and mobile plans before buying a 5G-capable smartphone or upgrading to a 5G tariff. Otherwise, the first 5G bill could come as an unpleasant surprise.