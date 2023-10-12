The fifth edition of the Government Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Conference, Türkiye’s largest public technology event organized under the communication sponsorship of Türksat, took place Thursday in the IT Valley in northwestern Kocaeli province.

The conference was attended by representatives from ministries, chambers of industry, chambers of commerce, information processing directorates of public institutions and organizations, administrative directorates, companies that provide technology-related services and end-user companies.

It featured topics such as the National Technology Move, digital transformation, the metaverse, 5G technology, the Internet of Things, big data and cybersecurity, the Personal Data Protection Law, smart cities and Blockchain.

Events For Future (EFF) Business Development Director Dilan Ekinci told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that the event brought together public and private sector companies.

Ekinci said that 500 institutions and 750 participants from 35 cities participated in the one-day program, stating they tend to cover up-to-date topics each year.

“It is a conference that includes topics on technological change and transformation in the public sector. High-level attendees from public institutions and the world of technology have the opportunity to transfer their knowledge. Every year, the event brings together companies from the public and private sectors,” Ekinci noted.

“The interaction here is not just at the customer and technology provider point. This interaction actually covers all companies. In this respect, it is valuable.”

“We talk and discuss the most trending topics every year. The ideas and highlighted topics here become ideas and references in case studies at public institutions,” she said.

Along with the general managers and deputy managers of technology companies and entrepreneurs, the conference saw the participation of the presidential economic policies board member Hakan Yurdakul and vice president of the Information Security Research Center (BILGEM) of The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) Sadullah Uzun.