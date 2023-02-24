Many technology ventures have been working to help heal the wounds in the aftermath of devastating earthquakes that jolted Türkiye’s southeastern region earlier this month.

We had seen firsthand how critical the services offered by tech initiatives are before and after major disasters, such as the recent disaster that affected 11 provinces.

However, the need for emerging technology that can be used in all disasters, including earthquakes, is increasing.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck on Feb. 6, severely hit neighboring Syria, killed more than 43,500 people in Türkiye, and destroyed 164,000 buildings. It has been described as the worst disaster in the country’s modern history.

Startups at technology centers are drawing attention with tools for measuring corrosion in building steel and lighting, energy, online therapy, autonomous crane and excavator designs, and more.

Technopark Istanbul and Cube Incubation are supporting entrepreneurs with solutions for possible disasters and emergencies through their report "Technology-Based Solutions for Disasters and Emergencies." The report highlights the solutions to provide support during and before the catastrophe.

Technopark Istanbul’s Helpcube acceleration program continues to accept applications from technology startups working on disasters and emergencies, providing exceptional support for the growth of ventures working in this critical area.

Acceleration program

The acceleration program provides training, workspace, technical facilities, mentorship, strategic solution partners, partner company meetings and demo day events to help entrepreneurs with validated project ideas, those in the product development stage, or those who have turned their projects into products to grow and scale.

The logo of Cube Incubation is seen in front of its headquarters in Istanbul. (Courtesy of Technopark Istanbul)

Entrepreneurs in the program will receive training on emergencies and the entrepreneurship ecosystem. Additionally, the program’s strategic and solution partners will provide one-on-one support for entrepreneurs’ projects.

Other support provided to entrepreneurs in the program includes modern workspaces, technical and vertical mentorship, entrepreneurial and technical analyses, academic and technical consulting, events, assembly and use of electronic workshops, wet/dry laboratories, and cleanroom use, matching with Technopark Istanbul companies, investor meetings, Technology Transfer Office (TTO) support, technopark tax benefits, presentation preparation, and demo day.

Instant infrastructure map

We have seen the importance of providing services under all circumstances during disasters, especially in the first 72 hours. As a result, autonomous first aid vehicles that can respond to emergency situations like fires in areas operators cannot access are being designed.

We have also seen the critical importance of communication and energy infrastructure after the earthquakes.

It is crucial to instantly visualize the number of affected base stations, fiber infrastructure and energy facilities and dispatch mobile support equipment. Moreover, we must select robust logistics centers near these areas.

Technology startups can develop critical solutions in the design of all these logistics services. For example, initiatives such as Oplog, Tırport and Optiyol can participate in designing logistics services during disasters.

Optiyol, a graduate of the PILOT acceleration program run by Türk Telekom’s corporate venture capital company, TT Ventures, can be used for route optimization, driver applications, and disaster assistance planning by official institutions. However, these startups must be supported by big critical data when invited to participate in these activities.

Risk assessment and early warning

The company Cloodpeer’s existing commercial products and R&D projects related to disaster risk management are planned to be implemented as an entirely domestic technology-based adequate disaster risk management infrastructure at the national or institutional level within an average of six months.

The proposed technology provides real-time data collection and risk data sharing on disaster risk from private and public sources. Risk assessment, monitoring and early warning are provided, and process automation for risk reduction and prevention is activated. Automation is also available for post-disaster operation coordination.

Search and rescue teams inspect the bucket of an excavator as they search for the bodies of people who died during the earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, southern Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo)

One of the initiatives participating in the event includes device designs that measure corrosion in iron support bars in buildings. The measurements are carried out with the "skin effect." Therefore, it is unnecessary to completely cut the load-bearing column or remove parts to take measurements. Only holes must be opened to touch the probe tip to the iron inside the column.

Next-gen lightning

The Light Way technology, used for floor lighting and signage without energy requirements, is a resin-based, shiny and durable flooring system.

It is a chemical and energy technology initiative that aims to provide next-generation lighting and eliminate light pollution without harming the balance of the world.

After being installed on the floor, it charges itself from heat, light and solar energy and provides light for up to 12 hours in the dark. This saves electricity and prevents accidents that may occur at night.

Light Way provides lighting in areas without electricity, which can occur during disasters and emergencies. Lighting fixtures can be placed in tents. Energy is stored from the sun during the day, and protection is provided in the dark at night. In addition, it can be used to illuminate disaster-hit roads and traffic-blocking work.

Online therapy

Survivors need psychological support after disasters, especially those who have lost their loved ones and belongings. In addition, psychological support is essential in calming their anger and helping them rebuild their lives.

Onlinetherapia has a customized and child-oriented version of the online therapy platform that is currently available. It includes personalized tools that can be used during therapy, such as a drawing board that the therapist and the client can use to draw together and particular games they can play. It also has a management system to track the therapy process and create appointments.

If the system is adequate, the client’s emotional status can be measured and recorded instantly. It is aimed to be used free of charge by contacting volunteer therapists. The system is ready for use if the necessary computer infrastructure is provided for therapy.

The Onlinetherapia team has provided voluntary services to earthquake victims in southern Hatay’s Antakya district. This enabled the identification of necessary needs, and work was carried out accordingly.

Speech and language therapy manages and treats speech, language, communication and swallowing disorders in children and adults. However, in Türkiye, the serious problem is that speech and language therapy can be conducted by individuals who do not possess the necessary competence.

To address this issue, an online platform has been developed to evaluate and measure the level of the disorder and determine the appropriate therapy method. It enables using tools such as sound recognition, gamification and drawing to assess the patient’s developmental level during video therapy sessions.

Rescue teams’ digital ear

The Quark Optical project aims to develop and design a device that serves as the digital ear for rescue teams after an earthquake.

The device amplifies sounds from under the debris using a low-cost piezoelectric sensor that volunteers and the Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) personnel can easily transport. Then, it displays them analogously on a simple screen.

The device amplifies the sound under the rubble using a low-cost piezo sensor that many volunteers and AFAD personnel can easily carry. It then shows it analogously on a simple screen.

With the microcontroller, the sound can be limited to between 300 Hz and 3 kHz or can be processed. Thus, it becomes the digital ear during search and rescue operations, making finding those still alive easier.

Facilitating vehicles’ readiness

On the other hand, the ENOCH initiative involves attaching modular equipment to a platform during disasters such as earthquakes, allowing vehicles like wheeled loaders, off-road forklifts or cranes to become ready for rescue efforts quickly. Therefore, there is no need to transport multiple vehicles.

The platform can be delivered quickly in parts to disaster areas through air delivery due to its modularity, and it also reduces purchase costs and storage space requirements. It also has standard remote control and autonomous features, enabling operators to work outside the disaster zone.

However, there needs to be a functioning communication infrastructure for this to work. For example, suppose it can be constantly connected to the internet. In that case, it facilitates faster work by coordinating the task and work distribution of vehicles in the disaster area, allowing for shorter response times.

Additionally, ENOCH enables learning about the needs of rescue teams and allows for easy analysis of the disaster area through its camera footage. ENOCH can also be used as a mobile energy source, providing enough energy to power a medium-sized hospital through its built-in generator or battery.