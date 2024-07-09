The roll-out of AI-powered vending machines that dispense bullets to customers across several states in the U.S. poses security risks and could be the target of cybercriminals, according to an expert cited in a report Monday.

The U.S. has rolled out AI-powered vending machines that dispense bullets to customers aged over 21 who have valid IDs, a Business Insider report indicated, raising concerns over possible vulnerabilities coming along knowing gun-related violence occurrence in some of these states in recent years.

Various stores in Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas have installed ammo-vending machines that use 360-degree facial recognition to check a person's age and ID. Another machine will be installed in Colorado this week, according to the report.

The vending machines, made by ammunition distribution company American Rounds, are designed to make ammo available 24/7.

The company said it aims to make the retail process "free from the constraints of store hours and long lines."

According to a promo video released earlier this year, the machines were installed in response to requests from Fresh Value stores.

"They came to us, they knew their customer base ... there's a lot of hunting community in Pell City," said a representative for American Rounds.

While most of the comments under the video are celebratory, some viewers are said to be deeply concerned.

Cybersecurity expert Andrew Whaley told Business Insider that while the technology would have had under rigorous security checks, it is not 100% hack-proof.

"The simple truth is, as retailers continue to digitize services like this and infuse them with advanced technology, they inevitably broaden the attack surface for cybercriminals, transforming each innovation into a potential vulnerability," said Whaley, who is the senior technical director at Norwegian cybersecurity firm Promon.

"An obvious concern would be that bad actors take advantage of vulnerabilities inherent in the vending machine system itself," he added.

Another potential risk is the possibility of bugs, which could lead to incorrect results.

"Errors in this technology could theoretically deny legitimate transactions or, more dangerously, permit illegal ones," said Whaley.

American Rounds' CEO, Grant Magers, said the company's vending machines are the "safest, most secure method of purchasing ammo in the country."

In a statement to BI, Magers recalled witnessing open boxes of ammunition on shelves at retail locations, which he said encourages underage purchasing of ammo and a high theft rate.

"It is easy for an underaged purchaser to go online and click they are of legal age, purchase ammunition, and have it shipped to their house," added Magers.

Business Insider also cited a report published by Everytown for Gun Safety, which revealed that Alabama ranked fourth on a state-wise list of gun-related violence in 2024. Oklahoma was thirteenth, Colorado 19th, and Texas 26th. The company also plans to expand its presence to Louisiana, which ranked second after Mississippi.