Being at the forefront of the global discussion amid its rapid development, the impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) are widely promising. Still, the technology also brings about several concerns regarding how it's used, according to experts in the field.

The development of artificial intelligence “transforms every aspect of our lives,” said a founder of an AI association based in the Turkish capital Ankara in an exclusive interview with Daily Sabah, highlighting some key determinants and pointing to the need for collaboration on the international level.

“It is evident that AI holds great potential for countries. We know that AI will create an economic volume of approximately $15.7 trillion by 2030. So far, Türkiye has seven unicorn brands. To create more unicorns and strengthen the Turkish economy, we need AI entrepreneurs,” said Zafer Küçükşabanoğlu, founder and chairperson of Artificial Intelligence Policies Association (AIPA).

“Moreover, since AI is a topic that transforms and concerns not just one country but the entire world, increasing international collaborations in the AI ecosystem is very valuable. Just as many countries collaborate on climate issues, collaborations on AI should increase, and the whole world should work together more,” he added.

For Tülay Kalyon Haznedaroğlu, a broadcast journalist, “AI is responsible for shaping the future and influencing everything that happens in it.”

But, it also “lacks moral obligation and responsibility.” “Despite this, it undeniably has significant impacts, both positive and negative.”

"AI has revolutionized the business world and work life. Although we haven't yet seen dramatic effects on the economy, such changes are imminent."

"So, it is crucial for businesses and governments to learn how to adapt to these changes. Ultimately, AI is neither inherently good nor bad; it is a tool that can be used for both beneficial and harmful purposes, depending on its development and use," she underscored.

Some of the negative effects of AI for Küçükşabanoğlu include deep fakes (spreading disinformation), damaging privacy and leading to events such as espionage or blackmail.

He further quoted the famous physicist Stephen Hawking who said: "The rise of powerful AI will be either the best or the worst thing ever to happen to humanity. We do not know which."

Interestingly, he also linked the AI to Swiss Army Knives, saying that both can "provide efficiency, solve problems, are versatile, but both carry risks."

Reflecting on the fast advancement of technology, Küçükşabanoğlu argued that it is “no longer possible to see AI as the technology of the future,” but rather of present, touching upon decisive steps different institutions in Türkiye have been taking in this direction, particularly in the last five years.

He noted these steps were “very valuable,” but comparing them to steps taken by other developed countries where “significant coordination” can be observed, he underscored the need to work in a more coordinated manner to enhance Türkiye’s position.

“If we want to elevate our country from the second league to the first league in AI, we need to work more coordinately,” he said.

“Especially since our country has the goal of entering the top 10 economies in the world. To achieve this goal, we need to contribute more to the entrepreneurship ecosystem and pave the way for our young entrepreneurs,” he added.

Küçükşabanoğlu, however, touched upon some of the major steps Türkiye has undertaken in recent years including the rolling out of the “National AI Strategy Document,” and most recently the efforts of Foreign and Industry and Technology Ministries.

“In recent years, many of our institutions, especially the Presidency's Digital Transformation Office and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, along with TÜBITAK (The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye) affiliated with the ministry, have been doing their best to contribute to the AI ecosystem,” he noted.

Moreover, he recalled the "National AI Strategy Document" was presented in 2021, which he said marked “a significant step” for the country’s AI ecosystem and said the targets and goals determined were up to 2025.

“Now, we need to set more comprehensive and long-term goals,” he urged.

Kalyon Haznedaroğlu similarly underscored the importance of launching the national AI strategy, while also drawing attention to the fact the country has a “solid road map,” in addition to its numerous technoparks, that assist “entrepreneurs with their know-how and support them on their path to success.”

“Turkish entrepreneurs receive strong support from the government through well-designed institutions, marking significant steps in this area. Turkiye has a solid artificial intelligence road map, supported by its technoparks, government institutions, private sector and entrepreneurs,” she said.

“Financially, banks offer excellent loans to startups, and the government, especially through the Presidency's Digital Transformation Office and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, provides substantial support.”

Additionally, Küçükşabanoğlu, said the National Security Council's (MGK) decision in June to emphasize AI, the establishment of the General Directorate of Science and Technology Policies prioritizing AI by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the increase in TÜBITAK's AI incentives are “other important steps for the AI ecosystem.”

Young population

For the AIPA head, the biggest asset Türkiye has in AI is “its approximately 27 million young population aged 0-21 who live in these lands with excitement and curiosity.”

If preparing the ground for them and “converting their curiosity” about AI more into knowledge, Türkiye can enter the top 10 countries in AI rankings, according to Küçükşabanoğlu.

As part of his remarks, he also cited Türkiye ranked 53rd in the Oxford Insight's "Government AI Readiness Index," which includes parameters like human resources, infrastructure, and vision in 2021. The country, however, has elevated its ranking to 49th in 2022 and 47th in 2023, he said.

While, education, agriculture and health care are some of the fields where AI technology carries many advantages, Küçükşabanoğlu also presented his vision of how Türkiye could benefit from this emerging tech, notably in education.

“Recent developments, including ChatGPT, show us that education is one of the fields most transformed by AI. As a country, we cannot lag in these changes and transformations. The stronger we make our education system in our AI journey, the better we prepare our youth for the new world.”

Zafer Küçükşabanoğlu, founder and chairperson of the Artificial Intelligence Policies Association (AIPA). (Courtesy of AIPA)

Increasing the number of trained personnel in AI and prioritizing artificial intelligence in education are needed to “prevent our society from experiencing job losses and to catch new job opportunities,” he said.

“As AIPA, we have frequently highlighted our proposals since our establishment. We urgently want to establish AI high schools and especially a graduate-level AI University in Türkiye. We even want it to be named after Prof. Dr. Cahit Arf, one of the founders of TÜBİTAK who made the first studies on AI in Türkiye,” he explained.

Furthermore, he envisaged that “establishing the world's second AI University in Türkiye, an ambitious country, would be very fitting.”

Notably, earlier this month the Education Ministry, which has announced steps to include AI in the curriculum, published a handbook dubbed "Artificial Intelligence Tools Used in Education: Teacher Handbook" to guide education stakeholders about the potential of AI and how AI tools can be used in different field including maths, science and biology.

Gap in technology

Both Kalyon Haznedaroğlu and Küçükşabanoğlu argued that AI as technology is not evenly distributed across the globe.

“New technology is never evenly distributed. It eventually spreads across the population when production costs, and subsequently purchase costs, decrease to an affordable level for the majority ... But, computers are still hard to get hold of for some, and internet and mobile coverage remains limited in certain parts of the world,” said Kalyon Haznedaroğlu.

“When parts of the world population still lack access to the latest technology and connectivity, I don't believe that AI technology will be well-understood or widely and evenly distributed across the globe,” she noted.

For his part, Küçükşabanoğlu said, “When we evaluate investments in AI technologies, infrastructure, vision, human resources, and many other aspects, it is clear that there is a gap between developed and developing countries.”

“We can say that countries like the U.S., China, the U.K., Singapore and the UAE have taken fundamental, stable, and economy-focused steps in AI.” He cited for instance the establishment of an AI Office by the U.K. and the Ministry of AI by the UAE.

People visit the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, July 8, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

“To be honest, while most developing countries still view AI as a sensational topic, developed countries see AI as a strategic necessity and are preparing their countries and societies for the AI era,” he assessed.

“We must remember that in today's world, the stronger your knowledge, human resources and infrastructure in AI, the louder your voice will be globally.”

Kalyon Haznedaroğlu, as part of her remarks also touched upon a recent report by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce Strategic Research Center (ITOSAM) showing that the number of companies in Turkiye developing artificial intelligence products has increased to 1,195 this year.

She said some of the top sectors utilizing AI are information technology and services, software development, media, education, health care, business consulting and services, and industrial automation, among others.

"Turkiye ranks 18th globally with 22,735 robots, while China leads with 1,501,000 industrial robots. The private sector and Turkish people are effectively using this technology," she noted.

Answering the question of how individual approaches can expedite the AI dialogue and development, Kalyon Haznedaroğlu said she works on a TV show focusing on AI, writing on various areas where AI can be applied, from human psychology to weapons of war, in addition to a personal platform for entrepreneurs and startup companies to promote their innovative ideas to Türkiye and the world.

AI Diplomacy

Küçükşabanoğlu for his part underscored the concept of “AI Diplomacy,” which was introduced by AIPA to world literature in recent months.

"Just as the development of artificial intelligence transforms every aspect of our lives, it has also transformed diplomacy, bringing a new perspective to this concept," he said.

"It is clear that artificial intelligence is now at the center of all topics concerning diplomacy, including security and defense, energy, economy and migration," he added.

"Our long-term examinations show that many countries, particularly G-20 nations, have made artificial intelligence a primary agenda item in their diplomatic contacts, and many countries have established strategic partnerships regarding artificial intelligence," he explained.

"In today’s world, a strong AI knowledge base is required for a strong foreign policy."

"As Türkiye’s first civil society organization established in the field of artificial intelligence, we are proud to have introduced a new concept to the world literature with the slogan 'new world, new diplomacy,'" he noted.

"At this time when we have entered the age of artificial intelligence, our aim with the 'AI Diplomacy' brand is not only to bring together international relations professionals in our country but also worldwide, to discuss how artificial intelligence is used in international relations and diplomatic processes and its effects," said AIPA head.

He concluded by saying their aim is to contribute both to Türkiye and global diplomacy.