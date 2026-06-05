Anthropic has called on leading artificial intelligence companies to establish a coordinated system for halting the development of advanced AI models if necessary, warning that rapid progress in the technology could outpace humanity's ability to maintain control.

The company behind the Claude chatbot said in a blog post Thursday that as cutting-edge AI gets increasingly faster at carrying out tasks, "it would be good for the world to have the option to slow or temporarily pause” its development.

Anthropic said its internal research institute plans to explore the issue in collaboration with others and "take actions" to help build the systems for a credible slowdown or pause, without being more specific.

Anthropic rival OpenAI argued for a different approach in a report published Wednesday, saying that "democratic governments - not private companies acting alone - must ultimately determine the rules, safeguards, and accountability mechanisms.”

"Our view is that decisions about the pace of AI innovation should not be left to any one lab, company, or special interest group,” it said.

AI models are getting faster, with rapid increases in how quickly they can carry out software tasks like coding on their own, Anthropic said in its post. Based on current trends and given enough computing power, an AI system could be able to design and develop its own successor, in what is known as "recursive self-improvement.”

Self-building AI would be a major technological milestone that would bring benefits in science, healthcare and other areas, Anthropic said, but it "also might increase the risks of humans losing control over AI systems.”

Some tech industry figures have long warned of such a scenario.

Anthropic’s post comes after a different warning this week from a team of researchers at the University of Toronto who showed how AI tools could be used to create a new kind of AI "worm” that adapts its hacking strategy as it spreads from device to device and takes over a vast computing network.

"I think it’s really important that people understand that it’s not just the biggest, most powerful language models that pose the security concerns,” lead researcher Nicolas Papernot said in an interview.

The authors of the Anthropic post , company co-founder Jack Clark and Marina Favaro, head of its research institute, said the pause would be used to enable "societal structures and alignment research" to keep up with AI advances. Alignment is industry shorthand for making sure the technology matches human values and intentions.

The proposed coordination would let advanced AI labs verify that global rivals have actually stopped or slowed their work, "and that a bad actor could not use the auspices of a coordinated slowdown to jump ahead in secret.”

The company said a coordinated global mechanism is needed because without it a slowdown in AI development could let the "least cautious” players catch up and add to pressure on companies and governments as they make tough choices about AI safety.

Anthropic's post comes as the company and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI race to sell shares on the stock market, in an IPO that could value Anthropic at nearly a trillion dollars.

Papernot notified Canadian cybersecurity authorities prior to releasing his report, which shows how researchers developed the worm in a laboratory by using an "open-source” AI tool that is easy for software developers to cheaply access and modify.

"In the past, cyber attackers would focus on targets that are very high value,” he said. "Banking systems, hospitals, electricity grids, water treatment systems, schools.”

Papernot agreed that there should be more collaboration between companies, government agencies and academic researchers to develop countermeasures as AI-powered hacking tools supercharge the search for computer vulnerabilities.

"That old laptop you have in your basement that you don’t check on regularly doesn’t seem like a very high-value target, but It can be used as a launch pad to attack these higher-value targets,” he said. "Anything connected to the internet is now at risk because of how low the cost has become to mount these cyberattacks.”