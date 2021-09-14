Tech giant Apple introduced Tuesday four new iPhone 13 models, new iPads and Apple Watch Series 7 at a virtual event held at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The new models include iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 with Super Retina XDR display with A15 bionic chip, which Apple dubbed as the fastest central processing unit (CPU) in any smartphone with up to 50% faster than its nearest competitor.

Both supporting 5G, they have a ceramic shield on the front screen which is water-resistant. They also feature dual-cameras and will be available in five new colors – pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and red.

This handout image obtained courtesy of Apple Inc. shows Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiling the new iPhone 13 during a special event at Apple Park, Sept. 14, 2021. (Photo by Brooks Kraft / Apple Inc. / AFP)

The dual-camera gathers 47% more light for less noise and brighter results in photos and videos, said Apple. The two models have a cinematic mode to enable users to capture cinema-like moments in their videos, which are shot in Dolby Vision HDR.

While 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini has a 1 ½ hour longer battery life than its predecessor, this is up to 2 ½ longer for the 6.1-inch iPhone 13. Their prices start at $699 and $799, respectively.

The higher models, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, have three ultra-wide cameras with six times the optical zoom range. Their specifications mostly speak to filmmakers.

They come in four colors – graphite, gold, silver and blue. Their graphics processing unit (GPU) provides 50% faster graphics performance than competitors, which Apple said is the leader in the sector.

Their Super Retina XDR display comes in 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. As for battery life, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max last 1 ½ and 2 ½ longer, respectively, compared to their predecessors. They start at $999 and $1,099.

Its smartwatch, Apple Watch Series 7 offers nearly 20% larger screen area and 40% thinner edges than the previous model and over 50% more screen area than Series 3. It will support Apple's exercise tracking app Fitness+.

Dubbed as the most durable Apple Watch ever built, Series 7 is better protected against cracks, dust and water. Powered with WatchOS 8 that senses cycling activity, it has an 18-hour battery life, while it charges 33% faster than its predecessor. Its price starts at $399.

A handout photo made available by Apple Inc. shows the new Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a larger, more advanced display in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel during the Apple Special Event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, U.S., Sept. 14, 2021. (EPA / Apple handout)

As for tablets, the new iPad carries A13 bionic chip with a 20% faster CPU, GPU and neural engine than the previous one, which Apple said is three times faster than Google's Chromebook, and six times faster than the top-selling Android tablet. The new tablet supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. It is powered by iPadOS 15.

The new iPad Mini, which comes in four different colors with 5G, has a liquid retina display with a screen size raised to 8.3 inches. It has a 40% jump in CPU performance compared to its previous model. It has a 12 megapixels (MP) rear camera and the ability to record in 4K, while it also supports Apple Pencil.

Both iPad models are built with a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, according to Apple.

Apple's iPhone smartphones by far continue to be the largest revenue generator for the company with $39.57 billion net sales in the third fiscal quarter, up 49.8% from the same period of last year.

Net sales of iPhone climbed to $153.1 billion for the nine months ending June – up 37.5% year-on-year, according to the company's latest financial figures released on July 27.