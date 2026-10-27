Tech giant Apple is said to have acknowledged that some of its just-released iPhone Duo handsets have developed problems with their screens, urging the customers to contact the company for a replacement, a report indicated on Tuesday.

Apple said it will replace iPhone Duo handsets affected by screen problems, just days after the highly anticipated foldable smartphone went on sale, the BBC reported Tuesday.

Photos circulating on social media showed lines appearing on the screens of the tech giant’s first foldable smartphone, which costs thousands of U.S. dollars.

Apple said it is aware of "an issue impacting the inner display on a small number" of devices and urged affected customers to contact the company for a replacement, according to the BBC.

The Duo’s launch drew crowds to Apple stores worldwide last week as the company seeks to revitalize its device lineup and compete with foldable smartphones from rivals.

Some owners also shared photos showing cracks along the screen’s central crease, while others reported hearing a crunching noise when opening the device.

One user, Justin Lokos, posted an image showing lines across the right side of his display. He later shared a photo of a replacement handset alongside the damaged device and thanked an Apple store in New York for its assistance, according to the BBC.

The extent of the problem remains unclear. Apple has not disclosed how many devices have been affected, and some images circulating online may have been generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

The Duo features a 7.6-inch (19.3-centimeter) inner display connected by a central hinge, a complex component that has also posed challenges for other foldable smartphone manufacturers.

Samsung faced a similar setback in 2019 when reviewers reported screen failures in its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, shortly before its planned launch.

Early reviews have praised the Duo's design as well as its sturdy and barely visible hinge, but found the price excessive.

However, Apple's entry into the relatively niche foldables market could bring the format to a much broader audience, according to analysts.