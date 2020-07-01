Apple Turkey has implemented a series of price increases for the products sold through the Apple Store as of July 1, with the hikes affecting almost all products, with the price of some increasing by 30%.

iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most expensive phone model of the brand, is now being sold for TL 16,349 ($2,385) as of Wednesday with the new price hike that came amid increasing exchange rates. Its previous price was TL 14,999 ($2,188).

The new iPhone SE is the only smartphone model whose price has not increased.

iPad models were also hit by the price jumps. The starting price of the new 11-inch iPad Pro released three months ago increased from TL 6,399 to TL 6,699.

The starting price of the third-generation iPad Air, which already saw a price increase of TL 500 three months ago, was announced as TL 4,199, up from TL 3,999. Similarly, the price of the iPad mini increased from TL 3,199 to TL 3,399. The 10.2-inch iPad model’s price rose from TL 2,499 TL to TL 2,799.

The recently released MacBook Air, which previously had a starting price tag of TL 7,999, is now being sold at prices starting at TL 8,699.

The price of the 16-inch MacBook Pro also rose from TL 18,299 to TL 20,199. The price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro has not changed.

The price hikes were not limited to hardware products; Apple accessories also saw an increase. The prices of the Apple Watch Series 5 models increased by TL 400, Series 3 models by TL 250 and Apple Watch bands by TL 70. AirPods Pro, which was previously sold for TL 1,899, had an updated price tag of TL 2,099, while AirPods' price increased from TL 1,099 to TL 1,299.

One of the most remarkable hikes was for the Mac Pro. The tower-type Mac Pro, which previously had a sales price of TL 42,999, is now being sold from TL 52,199 – an increase of TL 9,200.