Applications have begun for the 2025 technology competitions organized as part of Türkiye's premier technology and aviation event, Teknofest, the organizers announced recently.

Teknofest, which will be organized under the leadership of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, is preparing to bring together millions of technology enthusiasts in Istanbul this year.

The event, which garners attention with its competition categories that are renewed every year and hosts Türkiye's biggest award-winning technology competitions, will hold its competitions in 51 main categories and 117 subcategories this year.

Applications for Teknofest 2025 technology competitions will continue until Feb. 20, Teknofest said in a statement on Saturday. It will offer TL 45 million ($1.27 million) in prizes and more than TL 75 million in material support, it noted.

The technology competitions, to be held in 51 different categories, will cover various areas, including rockets, model satellites, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), air defense systems, artificial intelligence in aviation, barrier-free living technologies and blockchain competitions.

This year, the "underwater rocket competition," "unmanned land vehicle competition," "international children's science competition" and "Teknofest architectural and visual design competition" were opened for application for the first time. The competitions will be held in different parts of the Marmara region, with the center being Istanbul.

Teknofest, which has been the center and meeting point of innovation and ideas that shape the future since 2018, has received approximately 4 million applications to date.

As part of Teknofest 2025, thousands of young people from all educational levels, from primary school to graduate school, can apply to technology competitions in different categories to boost their tech aspirations and realize their ideas.