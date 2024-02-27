Growing artificial intelligence applications, fueled by more data, find seamless connectivity through 5G, enabling autonomous control. Artificial intelligence technology coupled with the rapid data transmission of 5G paves the way for fewer accidents and reduced errors in factories, roads and business processes.

Scenarios utilizing 5G, also referred to as the neural network of artificial intelligence, for machine reflexes surpassing human reflexes are on the rise. The proliferation of 5G usage scenarios is expected to trigger growth through new network deployments and corporate momentum, doubling 5G connections by 2025.

Research figures by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) indicate an expected doubling of 5G connections within the next two years, driven by technological innovations and accelerated deployment of new 5G networks in over 30 countries in 2023 alone.

Out of the new networks deployed in 2023, some 15 are anticipated to be Standalone 5G networks.

As of early 2023, there were 229 commercial 5G networks worldwide, offering users access to over 700 5G-enabled smartphone models.

5G spreads faster

Forecasts unveiled by GSMA Intelligence during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona point to a significant growth phase in terms of mobile subscribers and corporate adoption.

Accordingly, 5G connections surpassed 1.5 billion at the end of 2023, up from 1 billion in 2022, before they are estimated to reach 2 billion by the end of 2025.

This momentum confirms 5G as the fastest-generation rollout compared to 3G and 4G.

One of Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology companies, Türk Telekom, is also showcasing a similar exemplary 5G network to the world in Barcelona.

New wave on horizon

While most current 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments focus on the 3.5-3.8 GHz bands, operators worldwide are already utilizing the 5G mmWave spectrum as a capacity and performance enhancer to complement the coverage provided by lower bands.

Although only 7% of 5G launches so far have occurred in the 5G mmWave spectrum, considering that 27% of spectrum allocations and 35% of trials currently utilize 5G mmWave bands, this trend is poised to change.

Moreover, the industry is said to have witnessed 10 more countries allocating 5G mmWave spectrum in 2023 alone, marking a significant increase compared to the 22 countries that have done so thus far.

Spain secured Europe's first 5G mmWave spectrum allocation last year, leading to Telefonica, Ericsson and Qualcomm launching the first commercial 5G mmWave network at MWC Barcelona 2023.

Customer numbers on rise

By January 2023, over 90 fixed broadband service providers, the majority being mobile operators, had initiated commercial 5G-based fixed wireless access services in more than 48 countries. This translates to approximately 40% of commercial mobile 5G launches worldwide currently, including an FWA offering.

T-Mobile in the U.S. added over half a million 5G FWA customers in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 combined. While expecting to reach 8 million FWA subscribers by 2025, Verizon targets 5 million FWA subscribers for the same period.

With operators like Jio announcing plans to connect up to 100 million homes to 5G FWA networks across India, the number of FWA users will likely increase significantly over the next few years.

More machines than humans

GSMA Intelligence's figures also indicate that the enterprise market will be the main driver of 5G revenue growth for operators in the next decade.

Revenues from corporate customers already represent an average of 30% of total revenues for major operators and hold even more potential as the scale of enterprise digitalization increases.

Edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT) technology present further opportunities for 5G, with 12% of operators already launching private wireless solutions by 2023, a figure expected to grow with broader IoT deployments anticipated in the same year.

Another significant development for the industry will be the commercial deployment of 5G Advanced by 2025.

Focusing on uplink technology, 5G Advanced will enhance speed, coverage, mobility and power efficiency, supporting a new wave of business opportunities.

GSMA's Network Transformation research shows that half of the operators expect to support commercial 5G Advanced networks within two years after its launch, offering an optimistic opportunity for the ecosystem to evolve further.

Growing 5G in emerging markets

Growth will also come from key markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, including Brazil and India, which recently launched 5G networks.

India, in particular, will be crucial; the expansion of services by Airtel and Jio in 2023 is expected to play a significant role in the region's ongoing adoption.

GSMA Intelligence predicts that by the end of 2025, there will be four 5G networks in India, reaching an additional 145 million users.

Most of the new 5G markets planned to be operational in 2023 are located in emerging regions of Africa and Asia, including Ethiopia and Ghana.

Currently, the adoption rate of 5G in the Sub-Saharan region is less than 1%, but through concerted efforts by industry and government entities to provide connectivity, it's projected to surpass 4% by 2025 and 16% by 2030.

Türk Telekom's Argela seals partnership deal with Azerbaijan's Azercell

One of Türkiye's leading technology and telecommunications companies, Türk Telekom, continues its efforts with a vision of being an institution that produces and exports technology.

Argela, its subsidiary that generates technological value, announced its collaboration with Azercell, one of Azerbaijan's leading operators, at the GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual show.

As part of the collaboration announced in Barcelona, Azercell will integrate Argela's next-generation Network and Customer Assurance products into its system, thereby expanding its network capabilities.

"With a vision of always being ahead of the times, we continue our projects to position Türkiye as a country that produces and exports technology," Türk Telekom CEO Umit Önal said.

Türk Telekom CEO Umit Önal poses for a photo with Azercell officials after signing a collaboration agreement, Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

"Our subsidiary Argela, which creates pioneering solutions in the field of technology, contributes significantly to our country's prestige on the global stage with its developed products and projects," Önal noted.

"This collaboration with Azercell, the leading operator in Azerbaijan, is a prime example of transferring our technological expertise to countries in our region."

Region, global market

Taking a leading role in positioning Türkiye as a country that produces and exports technology with its domestic and national products, Türk Telekom is making significant strides within this vision.

By integrating the new products of the Argela Network & Customer Assurance (NCA) platform, Azercell aims to maximize customer experience.

The Argela NCA Product Package, encompassing Real-Time Monitoring (RTM), Service Quality Monitoring (SQM) and Customer Experience Management (CEM) platforms, allows network operators to achieve end-to-end visibility over their networks and services with its structure based on big data analytics.

Offering real-time monitoring and anomaly detection for voice and data services, including all popular OTT applications and video streaming services, the platform also provides significant data regarding each subscriber's service experience.

"We utilize our technological expertise to support the strengthening of the domestic ecosystem through partnerships and projects, taking on the role of a bridge for our solutions to enter the global market," said Önal.

"The solutions developed by our subsidiary Argela, which conducts significant R&D activities, are being used both in our region and the global market," he noted.

"In this context, I find our collaboration with Azercell, the leading operator in Azerbaijan, very valuable and hope it brings forth beneficial outcomes. We will continue to add value to our country by producing technology."