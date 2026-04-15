Dutch giant ASML, the world's top supplier of chipmaking ⁠tools, reported on Wednesday stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and hiked ⁠its 2026 revenue outlook as artificial intelligence boosts demand for its equipment.

The stronger forecast reinforces ASML's position as the sole provider of the EUV lithography tools needed to print cutting-edge AI chips ​for firms like Nvidia, even as it points to potential bottlenecks as ​demand ⁠for computing capacity in data centres soars.

"Demand for chips is outpacing supply," CEO Christophe Fouquet said in a statement, adding ASML has seen an influx of new orders in the past quarter as a result.

"Our customers are accelerating their capacity expansion plans for 2026 and beyond."

ASML lifts revenue forecast

The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based firm, Europe's most valuable by market capitalization, said 2026 revenue will now be between 36 billion and 40 billion euros ($42 billion-$47 billion), up from 34 billion to 39 billion euros previously.

Analysts had forecast the figure at 37.7 billion euros, LSEG data show.

Investors say they view ASML as a "picks-and-shovels" play on AI, as it supplies key equipment to chipmakers such as TSMC, which in turn produces processors for Nvidia and Apple.

ASML's shares have ⁠risen ⁠40% so far this year amid the rapid construction of data centers and a shortage of memory chips, both of which contribute to demand for ASML products.

However, some analysts see its valuation as already high. The shares were seen slipping marginally in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

ASML aims to ship 25% more of its bestselling tools in 2026

The new guidance increases 2026 sales estimates by 4%, Degroof Petercam analyst Michael Roeg said, adding that ASML's management has "smiles on their faces."

Addressing potential concerns about ASML's ability to keep up with demand, CFO Roger Dassen said the company should be able to ship ⁠60 of its bestselling low-NA EUV tools in 2026 – 25% more than in 2025 – and will have the capacity to ship 80 in 2027.

ASML is the only maker of these EUV, or extreme ultraviolet lithography tools, which can cost $300 million each ​and use lasers to create the tiny circuitry of advanced chips. Other top ASML customers include Samsung and ​SK Hynix of South Korea.

First-quarter earnings were 2.76 billion euros on sales of 8.76 billion euros.

That was up from 2.36 billion euros on sales of 7.74 billion euros in the ⁠first quarter ‌of 2025. One shadow ‌hanging over the firm is the possibility of new restrictions on ASML's ⁠ability to ship tools to China proposed by the U.S. Congress ‌in legislation called the "MATCH Act."

"The upside seems to be coming mainly in immersion lithography, where ASML was previously expecting a decline ​due to a fall in China sales, ⁠but is now expecting an almost flattish trend," said Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon ⁠in a note.

"This could partially reflect MATCH Act-related accelerated buying" by Chinese customers, he said.

In a ⁠discussion of the results, CFO ​Dassen said ASML's new guidance takes account of "potential outcomes of the export control discussions that are currently ongoing."