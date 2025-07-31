The assets of the Turkish cryptocurrency trading platform ICRYPEX and its owner, Gökalp Içer, have been seized in connection with an investigation into the crime of "money laundering from proceeds of crime," a report said Thursday.

In the investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office’s money laundering crimes investigation bureau regarding the cryptocurrency trading platform ICRYPEX and Içer, it was determined that the platform converted illicit gains obtained by various criminal organizations into foreign currency or cryptocurrency and introduced them into the financial system, the report by Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

According to a report prepared by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) as part of the investigation, a decision was made by the criminal peace judge to seize the bank accounts, assets held at electronic money institutions, vehicles, real estate, and company partnership shares of the suspect Gökalp Içer, who was found to have obtained criminal proceeds and transferred them abroad and of ICRYPEX Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Inc.

The news on the seizure of assets follows the arrest of the cryptocurrency platform head, Içer, earlier this week for the crimes of "supplying narcotic or stimulant substances" and "attempting to murder with possible intent."

The investigation was launched after a victim identified as G.Ç. was hospitalized in intensive care due to suspected drug use. Authorities said Içer is accused of supplying the narcotic substance that allegedly endangered the victim’s life.

ICRYPEX is offering cryptocurrency trading, buying and staking services and serves millions of users worldwide, according to its website.