President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined Wednesday his country's impending achievement of a historic milestone in the field of space exploration, days ahead of the anticipated manned space mission, saying, "Be proud, Türkiye."

"We are very close to achieving our goal of sending a citizen into space for the first time on a scientific mission. Be proud, Türkiye,” Erdoğan said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The president shared a compelling video on his social media account, featuring Col. Alper Gezeravcı, Türkiye’s first would-be space traveler, who is set to embark on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) next week.

The video shows Col. Gezeravcı conversing with a young girl named Zeynep, who visited the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and interacted with him via videoconference.

In response to Zeynep's questions about himself, Gezeravcı said: "I am a jet pilot who has been flying for 22 years. I've successfully completed over 100 tests, and everything appears to be on track. We've been preparing for two years, and I'm confident I'll succeed."

Gezeravcı, a member of the Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew, is set to depart on Jan. 18 from the U.S. state of Florida on a mission that holds great significance for his country.

During his anticipated 14-day stay on the ISS, Gezeravcı will conduct a series of scientific experiments, contributing to the global body of space research.

Türkiye selected Gezeravcı, a Turkish Air Force F-16 pilot, as the country's first prospective space traveler last year during the major aerospace and technology event Teknofest.

The Turkish Space Agency was established in 2018 and announced its space program in 2019, as well as its intention to send a crewed mission into space.