The first Turkish large language model (LLM) T3AI, developed in collaboration with the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and defense giant Baykar, launched its beta version Friday on the Teknofest social platform.

"Hello world, I am T3AI," it said in its first post.

Users can interact with the model by tagging it in posts on the Teknofest platform. While it is a Turkish model, it can respond in other languages.

T3AI is open-source and it was developed as an "ethical AI."

The Turkish Ministry of National Education, the Foundation for Political, Economic, and Social Research (SETA), Turkish state network TRT, the Turkish Academy of Sciences, the Anadolu Agency (AA) and Microsoft are the project’s partners.

The model was developed with the contributions of 1,792 volunteers from 67 different provinces in Türkiye.

The project prioritized increasing the awareness of AI in society, integrating AI into digital services and creating a skill workforce in AI development.

The beta concluded Friday after collecting data and user feedback. "Many thanks for your support and kind messages, I’ll be back renewed and a lot stronger very soon," the T3 AI model said in a final post on the Teknofest social platform.

Selçuk Bayraktar, chair of the board of trustees at the T3 Foundation, said LLM was developed to easily understand texts from Turkic countries.

Registration on the Teknofest social platform is through https://giris.t3vakfi.app/en/register ; while you can follow the official Turkish account of AA, at https://sosyal.teknofest.app/@anadoluajansi.

The T3AI LLM’s account can be accessed at https://sosyal.teknofest.app/@t3ai.