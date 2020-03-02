After Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and realme, another Chinese smartphone brand, is set to enter the Turkish market. Smartphone brand TECNO Mobile, which is among the top 10 largest smartphone brands in the world, will officially start operations in Turkey this month, according to its official site.

A subsidiary of Transsion Holdings, TECNO Mobile, will launch operations in Istanbul on March 6. It will enter the market with the camera-focused CAMON series and the entry-level SPARK series smartphone models.

The company's CAMON series includes CAMON 11, CAMON 11 Pro, CAMON 12, CAMON 12 Pro and CAMON 12 Air models, while the SPARK series includes SPARK 3, SPARK 3 Pro, SPARK 4, SPARK 4 Lite and SPARK 4 Air models.

Besides TECNO Mobile brand smartphones running with the Android operating system, the company’s portfolio also includes tablet computer models and accessory products.

The worldwide official tablet computer and mobile phone partner of Manchester City Football Club, one of the teams in the English Premier League, since the end of 2016, TECNO Mobile is one of the leading players in the African and South Asian market.

Following Chinese smartphone brand Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo entered Turkey in 2018, while realme launched operations in the country in early 2020.

Also, Chinese technology company TCL entered the Turkish market with its first eponymous smartphone at the end of 2019.

According to 2019 data, Huawei’s market share in the global smartphone market stood at 17%, followed by Xiaomi at 9%, Oppo at 8% and realme at 2%.

TECNO Mobile, which reached a total sales figure of 16 million in 2019, is the 10th largest player in the world market with a 1% share in global smartphone sales. Founded in 2006, it operates in more than 60 countries in nearly 21,000 outlets.

Another Chinese player among the top 10, Vivo, is also expected to step into the Turkish market in the near term.