Chipmaking giant TSMC will invest at least $100 billion in the United States to build "cutting edge" manufacturing facilities, President Donald Trump announced on Monday, in what was seen as the latest blockbuster financial pledge by a private company since his return to office.

New investment by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) will come on top of their existing commitments and go into "building five cutting edge fabrication facilities," Trump said during a White House event, flanked by TSMC chief executive C.C. Wei.

He added that much of the funding would be invested in the U.S. state of Arizona, where TSMC – the world's largest chipmaker – has already invested heavily and would create "many thousands" of high-paying jobs.

TSMC has long faced demands to move more of its production away from Taiwan amid fears that supplies of critical technology could be disrupted in any conflict with Beijing.

During former president Joe Biden's administration, the company pledged to invest more than $65 billion in three factories in Arizona, one of which began production in late 2024.

Trump recently ratcheted up the pressure on TSMC and other chip manufacturers by publicly mulling the introduction of 25% tariffs on all semiconductor chips made outside the U.S.

Taiwan said it would review the investment "in accordance with the law."

The review will take into account "the company's development while ensuring the overall competitiveness of the semiconductor industry and the country," cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee said.

Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said the island looked forward to "continuing to cooperate with friendly countries for mutual benefits."

However, he said it was important that Taiwan maintain its "key position" in the global chip supply chain and "ensure that we are leading in key technologies."

Taiwan's Department of Investment Review spokesperson Su Chi-yen told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the government could potentially veto the investment, but that "most past rejections were due to incomplete documentation."

Monday's announcement brings the total amount committed by TSMC to around $165 billion, C.C. Wei said Monday.

"We are going to produce many chips to support AI progress, and to support smartphones' progress," he added.

The new investment will help expand the firm's U.S. footprint to include "three new fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities and a major R&D (research and development) team center," while supporting 40,000 construction jobs over the next four years, TSMC said in a statement.

The concentration of chip manufacturing in Taiwan has been described as a "silicon shield" against a possible invasion or blockade by China, which claims the island as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

There are concerns that Taiwan could lose that protection if its companies build too many factories overseas.

"Taking away Taiwan's technology sector will reduce the power of Taiwan's 'silicon shield'," James Yifan Chen, assistant professor in the Department of Diplomacy and International Relations at Tamkang University in Taiwan.

"Taiwan without semiconductor and tech industries will be like Ukraine without nuclear weapons."

Tariff threats

Since regaining the White House, Trump has called on companies to create more manufacturing jobs in the U.S. while threatening to impose steep levies on those who do not comply.

His administration has already imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese goods and a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico starting on Tuesday, alongside an additional levy of 10% on goods from China.

On Monday, Trump said there was "no room left for Mexico or Canada" to avoid the tariffs, adding: "They're all set, they go into effect tomorrow."

Trump has invited executives from some of the world's largest companies – including OpenAI and Oracle – to the White House since his Jan. 20 inauguration to tout investments worth hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. manufacturing.

The amount announced since inauguration day now totals more than $1 trillion, including a commitment from Apple to invest $500 billion over the next four years.

These gargantuan sums are sure to please Trump's supporters. His critics point to some similarly ambitious targets pledged during his first term in office that failed to materialize.