Türkiye’s Communications Directorate announced Tuesday that it has completed the integration of its institutional publication archive into a decentralized digital storage system, becoming the country’s first public institution to secure its archive using blockchain technology.

According to a written statement from the directorate, 130 official publications covering fields such as strategy, diplomacy, communication, history and culture were permanently stored through the IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) protocol using the Pinata infrastructure developed with the institution’s internal resources.

The cryptographic verification records of the archive were also registered on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing each publication’s authenticity to be independently verified through a smart contract deployed on the Ethereum network.

The system enables users to transparently confirm whether a publication is original without relying on intermediaries, ensuring the long-term integrity and reliability of the archive, the statement said.