The year 2022 was not that long ago, but Twitter (now X) has undergone significant changes since then.

The "Let that sink in!" caption of Elon Musk storming into Twitter headquarters with a sink became a turning point for the social media platform, a meme, and a moment to remember.

Many would debate whether it was for better or worse, but X, now has an artificial intelligence tool, Grok, integrated into it; some old and new users, many who fled to alternative platforms like Bluesky and Musk posts, just as much as back then.

These days, the world's richest individual is seemingly heading into a new quest that very much resembles his acquisition of Twitter.

"Should I buy Ryan Air and put someone whose actual name is Ryan in charge?" Musk wrote last week in response to a post by the Irish no-frills carrier, writing: "perhaps you need Wi-Fi @elonmusk?"

Ryanair, which is recognized for its ubiquitous social media presence and posts that often look to be "making fun" of its own business model, reposted the conservative and right-wing leaning New York Post's report that was suggesting "X appears to suffer widespread outage across US, users report problems posting and loading feeds."

Dublin-based Ryanair is one of the world's largest low-cost carriers with a notable presence across Europe.

The number of passengers it carried in December was 14.5 million, reflecting a 7% year-over-year increase, according to its financial data released earlier this month. Overall, Ryanair carried 206.5 million passengers in 2025, up 5% on the 197.2 million passengers it carried in 2024.

Deja vu

On Monday, Musk reiterated his call and even posted a poll with a question, "Buy Ryan Air and restore Ryan as their rightful ruler," offering to vote "Yes" or "No."

The post, as of early Tuesday morning, has surpassed 30 million views.

However, it all did not go that straight. In between posts, Musk called Ryanair's CEO Michael O’Leary "retarded t**t," which he said "needs to be fired."

It all looked very much like deja vu, with some accounts on X, including those considered to be aligned with Musk, started sharing screenshots of his posts from the past.

In 2017, in response to a tweet suggesting that he buy Twitter, Musk replied, "How much is it?"

Later in 2022, Musk began tweeting criticisms of Twitter, polling his followers on the company. Late in 2022, a few months after the acquisition – valued at $44 billion – he shared the poll asking users whether he should remain in charge, which ended with 57.5% voters wanting him to leave.

Since then, he expanded his clout over the platform, and the former CEO, Linda Yaccarino, abruptly resigned last year.

Most recently, amid controversy and global backlash over sexualized content produced by chatbot Grok, announcement of its ban in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and a probe in the U.K., X on Jan. 14 announced measures to prevent it from undressing images of real people.

Musk has also announced on Tuesday that they "have open-sourced our new X algorithm, powered by the same transformer architecture as xAI's Grok model."

"We know the algorithm is dumb and needs massive improvements, but at least you can see us struggle to make it better in real-time and with transparency. No other social media companies do this," he said in a separate post.