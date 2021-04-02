The data-driven economy continues to grow and the coronavirus pandemic has once again demonstrated to the institutions the enormous importance of data.

Now, while going to the world where every value is defined through data, every online shopping, every online payment transaction, every service purchased online increases data traffic. Tough days are ahead for institutions that do not monitor data traffic and do not store their data correctly.

With the increase in digital devices and internet usage, the need for data security and backup is on the agenda.

Fatih Türkoğlu, the product and service management director of Türk Telekom, the pioneer of digitalization in Turkey, drew attention to the importance of data security on March 31, World Backup Day.

“It is important to back up data to minimize data loss due to hardware, software failure, data corruption, cyberattacks or accidental data deletion,” Türkoğlu said.

While the total amount of data backed up in Türk Telekom has increased by 50% in the past year, according to a report by the German research company Statista, it is predicted that the data to be processed all over the world in 2024 will be twice as much as today.

Process management

Stating that data security is very important for both large institutions and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in today’s world where data has turned into a tangible value, Türkoğlu drew attention to the issue of process management.

“We stand by our customers in the process from data creation to processing, storage, use and sharing, backing up and replication,” he said. “With our data center, cloud and cybersecurity products and services, we assist our corporate, public and SME customers in data security at the highest level.”

Data security

“We ensure business continuity of our customers by offering backup and recovery solutions in our data centers against any risk of data loss,” Türkoğlu continued. “With the new products and services we will add to our portfolio, we will continue our efforts to keep Turkey’s data securely in Turkey.”

Türk Telekom provides services to corporate customers in many areas such as server hosting, cloud server, data storage, data backup, disaster recovery services, data replication and cybersecurity in data centers located in Istanbul’s Esenyurt, Gayrettepe and Ankara’s Ümitköy.