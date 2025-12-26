The technology world is evolving from simple chatbots to "autonomous agents" capable of carrying out complex tasks on their own. Since 2023, more than 500 startups have been launched in this field, which is poised to fundamentally transform the way businesses operate.

As a new era is beginning in the artificial intelligence ecosystem, AI agents are no longer seen as experimental tools but have become a strategic priority for companies worldwide, according to a recent report by CB Insights.

Active across a wide range of functions, from customer service to software development, these agents can plan, use memory and manage tools without the need for human intervention. The report predicts that 2025 will be the year of "agents with guardrails," systems designed to operate autonomously within defined boundaries while maintaining human oversight.

Rise of Voice AI

As voice communication begins to replace text-based commands, companies developing Voice AI have gained significant momentum.

Voice agents capable of managing complex conversations in customer service and sales without human intervention are the new favorites among investors.

Meta's recent acquisitions in this space (Play AI and WaveForms AI) signal growing consolidation across the sector.

Software development is one of the fastest areas to commercialize AI agents. The trend known as "vibe coding," where the AI is given a high-level goal and entrusted with the multi-step coding process, is spreading rapidly.

However, this development has brought a cost crisis.

Models equipped with "reasoning" capabilities have increased token volume by approximately 20 times, putting pressure on profit margins. This situation is forcing companies to shift from fixed pricing models to usage-based pricing.

Battle of tech giants

Technology heavyweights such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon are racing to build the infrastructure for this new economy.

Google is spearheading the "Agent-to-Agent" (A2A) protocol, enabling agents to communicate with one another by building an ecosystem around its Gemini models.

Microsoft, through its "Copilot" strategy, is integrating ready-to-use agent solutions into office software, focusing on accelerating enterprise adoption.

Amazon, meanwhile, is providing infrastructure to developers via Amazon Web Services (AWS) while investing heavily in consumer-facing agents and voice technologies.

Unsolvable without trust

The CB Insights report stresses that AI agents are defined not just as efficiency tools, but as "super tools" that will fundamentally change the operational structure of companies. Organizations that manage this transformation correctly will shape the economy of the future.

However, risks such as agents "hallucinating" (generating false information) or behaving unpredictably pose major threats.

Consequently, a new "Oversight" market is emerging to monitor, audit and ensure the security of agent performance. Companies are striving to build trust through transparency and human supervision before deploying agents with full authority.

Second-hand tech platform Getmobil secures $22M investment

Türkiye's second-hand electronics market, estimated to have reached a volume of approximately $8 billion but long plagued by informality and a lack of standards, is entering a technology-driven transformation.

At the center of this shift is local startup Getmobil, which has raised $22 million in a Series A funding round with the vision of turning the market into a "registered and scalable" model.

Team members of Getmobil. (Courtesy of Getmobil)

Led by International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, and Lowercarbon Capital, known for its climate-focused funds, the investment signals growing global confidence in both Türkiye's regulatory environment and Getmobil's digital infrastructure.

Not just marketplace

Unlike traditional second-hand buying and selling platforms, Getmobil positions itself as an end-to-end technology platform. What fundamentally sets the company apart is its approach to existing retailers: rather than pushing local merchants out of the system, it turns them into a driving force of transformation.

By building a digital operating system that connects more than 32,000 mobile phone dealers across the country, Getmobil is converting a fragmented market into a centralized network.

This infrastructure enables dealers operating with traditional methods to manage pricing, inventory, and refurbishment processes through data-driven tools. According to company data, dealers using Getmobil's system have seen revenues increase by 60%, while inventory turnover has improved by 50%.

Key partner in trade-in programs

The trust and standardization created by the platform have also attracted the attention of global technology giants.

Getmobil is being selected as the infrastructure provider for "trade-in" programs run by manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung, as well as major retailers including Hepsiburada and Vatan. These partnerships allow consumers to convert their devices into cash through a certified system backed by warranties.

Commenting on the investment, Getmobil CEO Mehmet Uygun said the company's ambition goes beyond buying and selling devices.

"We are not just a marketplace; we are building an ecosystem. To date, we have reached more than 600,000 households. With this investment, our goal is to scale the system we built in Türkiye and expand into international markets," Uygun said.

With this funding, Getmobil aims to digitize the informal economy, strengthen local dealers and position itself as a technology exporter originating from Türkiye and expanding into global markets.

Asset tokenization startup Rudiq raises $1 million

Rudiq, one of the emerging players in the digitalization of real-world assets, is preparing for global expansion after raising $1 million in funding.

According to reports by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and other financial research firms, the tokenization market is expected to reach a volume of $16 trillion by 2030, equivalent to a significant share of global gross domestic product (GDP).

Financial giants such as BlackRock, JPMorgan and Citi are running pilot projects to tokenize assets ranging from bonds to real estate, increasingly describing the field as "the future of markets."

Fintech startup Rudiq, which provides tokenization and distribution infrastructure for traditional investment instruments, has secured $1 million in a funding round led by Simya VC, with participation from RePie VCIF and Savco Yatırım.

Rudiq offers securitization solutions across a wide spectrum of asset classes. (Courtesy of Rudiq)

With this investment, the company aims to expand its blockchain-based solutions beyond Türkiye into the Middle East and U.S. markets.

Rudiq co-founder and CEO Mustafa Kemal Akıllıoğlu highlighted the structural transformation underway in the financial system, stressing that the digitalization of real-world assets is no longer just an innovation topic but an inevitable infrastructure requirement.

Broad range of solutions

Aiming to connect investors with real-sector asset owners through a secure and transparent infrastructure, Rudiq offers securitization solutions across a wide spectrum of asset classes, including real estate, equities, bonds, trade receivables, precious metals and alternative assets.

With the new funding, the company plans to establish service-provider entities in the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rudiq also aims to obtain a brokerage license in the UAE, transforming into a financial institution capable of issuing and distributing tokenized securities.

Selma Bahçıvanoğlu, managing partner at Simya VC, which led the investment round, said Rudiq stands out for its infrastructure that enables institutions to enter the digital asset space with confidence.

Bahçıvanoğlu added that the startup addresses a clear market need by removing technical and regulatory barriers, and noted that its acceptance into leading global accelerator programs such as Alchemist Accelerator is a strong validation of its potential.

Türk Telekom offers digital support from school to workplace

Through its platforms such as JetDers, Vitamin and Türk Telekom Academy, one of Türkiye's leading telecoms and technology companies, Türk Telekom, is offering a comprehensive digital support ecosystem for students and professionals, spanning from fifth grade through to working life.

The global digital education market is gaining strong momentum. According to UNESCO and various market research reports, the widespread adoption of hybrid learning models, particularly in the post-pandemic period, has made digital education a lasting component of learning systems, with the global edtech market expected to approach $400 billion by 2025.

While millions of students worldwide are increasingly opting for personalized, AI-powered learning modules, Türk Telekom is leading this transformation in Türkiye with its robust technological infrastructure.

With digital services covering a broad spectrum from primary education to professional life, Türk Telekom continues to bring technology and equal opportunity together in education.

Support that understands student

JetDers, Türk Telekom's latest education-focused product, stands out with its innovative structure designed for middle and high school students (grades 5-12). Offering critical support for students preparing for nationwide exams such as LGS and YKS, the platform is updated every year in line with changes to curricula and examination systems.

What truly differentiates JetDers from other exam-preparation tools is its "intelligent system" technology. By identifying the specific skills students struggle with based on their answers, the system delivers targeted questions and content designed solely to strengthen those areas. With interactive lessons that closely resemble one-on-one tutoring, JetDers enables students to quickly close learning gaps and progress more effectively.

Targeted preparation for exams

Another customized solution for middle school students is Vitamin LGS. The platform aims to equip learners with the advanced skills required to solve the types of questions they will encounter in the exam.

With skill-based questions and solutions, a personalized smart study system, and performance-tracking features, Vitamin LGS has become a key companion for students through the demanding exam process.

Career, skill development opportunities

Extending its education support beyond the classroom, Türk Telekom offers a broad development ecosystem for university students and professionals under the Türk Telekom Academy.

Through this platform, users can access career-oriented training programs, certification courses, and foreign language education. Delivered in collaboration with partner institutions through the "Career" and "Career Plus" packages, these programs help users enter the workforce better equipped with relevant skills and qualifications.