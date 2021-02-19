A Turkish information technology company is taking part in a 4-million-euro ($4.8 million) project within the scope of the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program.

Operating at ITÜ ARI Teknokent, Tazi has already started in the TRUST AI project that is also part of Horizon 2020, of which it is a partner.

The project is expected to last 48 months. Within its framework, studies will be carried out on three different uses for artificial intelligence (AI): cancer-treatment, last-mile delivery and energy consumption.

TRUST AI aims to explore and consolidate a new technological direction for making AI systems more understandable and put it on the map as a viable paradigm.

The direction the company proposes is “human-centric explainable AI” (HCXAI), more specifically “human-guided symbolic learning,” which conducts “guided empiricism” on comprehensible analytical expressions.

“We are honored to announce the commencement of the TRUST AI project, of which we are one of the seven partners that will last 48 months within the framework of the European Union research and innovation program, Horizon 2020,” Tazi’s co-founder and CEO Zehra Çataltepe said. “Basically, within the scope of the project, which includes human intelligence in the discovery process, artificial intelligence and people will be enabled to work together in order to find better solutions. The result will be a transparent, reliable and unbiased smart tool (TRUST).”

TRUST will ensure its adequacy to tackle predictive and prescriptive problems and create an innovation ecosystem around it, whereby academia and companies can further exploit it.

Three use cases will be explored in this project: in the field of health care, for tumor treatment; online retail, for selecting delivery time slots; and energy, for supporting demand forecasts at buildings and beyond. In addition, TRUST will have an impact on society in general while helping applications in a wide range of sectors such as banking, insurance, manufacturing and public administration.