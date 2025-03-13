A fresh corruption scandal engulfed the European Parliament after police carried out raids in Belgium and Portugal on Thursday, arresting multiple suspects in a probe centered on allegations of lobbying-linked bribing aimed at benefiting Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The arrests came as an investigation by Le Soir newspaper and other media said lobbyists working for the Chinese telecoms giant were suspected of bribing current or former European Parliament members to promote the company's commercial policies in Europe.

None of those held for questioning on Thursday were EU lawmakers, a police source told Agence France-Presse (AFP). But Belgian media reported more than a dozen parliamentarians were on the detectives' radar.

Transparency campaigners, who have accused EU lawmakers of resisting reform, called on the parliament to immediately investigate the latest claims.

"The alleged bribery is said to have benefitted Huawei," the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said after local media reported the probe focused on the company.

The prosecutor's office had earlier said several people were taken in for questioning over their "alleged involvement in active corruption within the European Parliament, as well as for forgery and use of forgeries."

The investigating judge ordered seals on the European Parliament offices of two parliamentary assistants and a suspect had been arrested in France, it added in a second statement in the afternoon.

The EU parliament said it had received a request for cooperation from the Belgian authorities and would "swiftly and fully honor" it.

Prosecutors said the alleged corruption by a "criminal organization" was "practiced regularly and very discreetly from 2021 to the present day" and took "various forms."

These included "remuneration for taking political positions or excessive gifts such as food and travel expenses or regular invitations to football matches" as part of a bid to promote "purely private commercial interests" in political decisions.

The alleged kickbacks were concealed as conference expenses and paid to various intermediaries, the office said, adding it was looking at whether money laundering had also been involved.

About 100 police officers took part in the operation that saw a total of 21 searches conducted across Belgium and in Portugal, it added.

Belgium's Le Soir daily said the Portuguese search focused on a company through which transfers had allegedly been made to one or more EU lawmakers.

Portugal's prosecutor general confirmed the raids were conducted "at the request of the Belgian authorities" but did not provide more details.

'Mockery of democracy'

At the heart of the alleged corruption is a former parliamentary assistant who was employed as Huawei's EU public affairs director, Belgian media said.

Follow The Money, an investigative journalism platform, said the main suspect was 41-year-old Valerio Ottati, a Belgian-Italian lobbyist who joined Huawei in 2019.

Before becoming Huawei's EU public affairs director, Ottati was an assistant to two Italian MEPs who were both members of a European Parliament group dealing with China policy, Follow the Money reported.

Huawei has been in the EU's crosshairs in recent years.

Brussels in 2023 described the telecoms giant as a higher risk to the bloc than other 5G suppliers and called on EU states to exclude its equipment from their mobile networks.

Le Soir said police had taken "several lobbyists" into custody and they were due to appear in front of a judge for questioning.

Transparency defenders were scathing in their criticism of the parliament's lack of wide-ranging reforms after the 2022 scandal.

In December 2022, the legislature was shaken by the "Qatargate" scandal, in which a number of EU lawmakers were accused of being paid to promote the interests of Qatar and Morocco – something both countries have firmly denied.

"These new allegations are as sweeping and serious as Qatargate and make a mockery of democracy at the European Parliament. For too long, MEPs have taken a carefree approach to ethics and continue to exist in a culture of impunity," said Nicholas Aiossa, director at Transparency International EU.

He urged swift and deep reform in the parliament, a call echoed by former transparency campaigner and current Green EU lawmaker, Daniel Freund.

"This painfully shows that following Qatargate the EU remains vulnerable to corruption. Some reforms are still being blocked," Freund told AFP, adding: "We finally need independent oversight for ethics violations."