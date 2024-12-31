U.S.-based automotive giant Ford Motor Company said on Monday that its X account was "briefly compromised" after the messages depicting pro-Palestinian stance appeared earlier on its account, only to be quickly removed.

"Our X account was briefly compromised and three posts were made that were not authorized or posted by Ford. They do not represent the views of Ford Motor Company. Ford and X are investigating this breach," the company said on X.

The posts included phrases such as "Free Palestine," "Israel is a terrorist state" and "ALL EYES ON GAZA," referencing Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip, which killed more than 45,500 people since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The posts had already made their rounds across social media by X users before being deleted.