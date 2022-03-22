After announcing that all proceeds from the new version of its smash-hit video game Fortnite will go toward humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, Epic Games revealed on Monday that it has so far raised $36 million for those impacted by the war.

The developer has pledged to donate all proceeds from March 20 to April 3 to relief efforts in Ukraine.

"Xbox is joining us in this effort and is committing their net proceeds for Fortnite during this time, so that we can get more aid to the people of Ukraine," the leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology announced.

Epic Games said the funds were going to UNICEF, the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the nongovernmental organization Direct Relief, which are on the ground providing emergency aid, including medical support, legal help, shelter, food, clean water and essential supplies.

More organizations will be added to the list of relief fund recipients in the coming weeks, the game developer said.

Epic Games rolled out Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 on Sunday, a new game pack that includes Doctor Strange, a certain sorcerer from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.