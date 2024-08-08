Interactive online gaming platform Roblox was blocked in Türkiye with the decision of Adana 6th Criminal Court of Peace on Wednesday due to its content that could lead to child abuse.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA), the cyber ​​crimes bureau of the Adana Chief Public Prosecutor's Office requested that access to the www.roblox.com/tr website and its links in application markets be blocked after it was determined that it contained content that could lead to the abuse of children.

The Adana 6th Criminal Court of Peace handled the request and reviewed the submitted petition and the investigation reports regarding the specified internet addresses.

The court ruled to block access to the aforementioned website and its links in the application markets per Article 8/A1 of the Law on the Regulation of Publications Made on the Internet and Combating Crimes Committed through These Publications, which stipulates that "The judge may decide to block access based on one of the reasons such as the right to life, protection of public order, prevention of crime or protection of general health."

The decision on the ban of the platform comes shortly after authorities banned Instagram accusing its parent company Meta of both censorship and failing to remove offensive posts.

In light of the new regulation, Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç issued the statements later on Wednesday.

The ministry, in the written statement, reiterated that, "The decision to close access to the online gaming platform Roblox in our country is based on the decision of the Adana 6th Criminal Court of Peace following an investigation conducted by the Adana Chief Public Prosecutor's Office."

"The decision was implemented by the Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) as a result of its publication in UYAP (National Judiciary Informatics System)," it added.

Tunç, similarly in a written post on X, recalled that access to the gaming platform was blocked under the decision by the stated court due to content "that could lead to exploitation of children."

"It should not be forgotten that the Republic of Türkiye is a state of law. According to our Constitution, our state is obliged to take the necessary measures to ensure the protection of our children," the minister wrote.

"It is everyone's duty to look out for, protect and support the best interests of our children, the guarantor of our future," he added.

Furthermore, Tunç noted that Türkiye is one of the countries "that closely follows developments in the world and uses technology in the best way possible." He added: "However, the negative use of technology is never acceptable. Everyone who thinks about the future of our country and our nation and is in a position of responsibility should approach such situations targeting our children with sensitivity and stay away from populist and irresponsible statements."